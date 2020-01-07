In a unanimous decision, the United States Court of Appeals for
the Tenth Circuit reversed a district court decision holding that
HHS' use of the statewide premium average to calculate
Affordable Care Act (ACA) risk adjustment charges and payments from
2014 to 2018 was arbitrary and capricious. See N.M. Health Connections v. U.S. Dep't
of Health & Human Servs., Case No. 18-2186, 2019 U.S. App.
LEXIS 38739 (10th Cir. Dec. 31, 2019). New Mexico Health
Connections (NMHC) filed the original lawsuit claiming that the ACA
risk adjustment methodology adopted by HHS unfairly penalized
smaller insurers. The district court agreed and held that HHS
failed to sufficiently explain its decision to use the statewide
average premium versus other alternatives in the ACA risk
adjustment program. In addition, the district court had held that
HHS erroneously interpreted the ACA's risk adjustment provision
to require budget neutrality and that budget neutrality was a
policy goal for the agency.
The Tenth Circuit disagreed and invoked the APA's
deferential standard of review noting that the scope of its review
was "narrow" and that the agency only needed to examine
the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its
decision, including a rational connection between the facts and the
decision made. The Court held that this standard was satisfied
because HHS explained its rationale during the notice and comment
rulemaking process. Among other things, HHS explained that it chose
a statewide premium average over alternatives such as the
plans' own premiums to: (1) "reduce the impact of risk
selection on premiums while preserving premium differences related
to other cost factors," (2) "achieve a straightforward
and predictable benchmark for estimate transfers" each year,
(3) "promote risk-neutral premiums," (4) "avert
caus[ing] unintended distortions in transfers," (5) avoid
disproportionately distributing costs to insurers when balancing
adjustments," and (6) facilitating budget neutrality by making
transfers "net to zero" without any additional balancing
adjustments. Based on these justifications, the Tenth Circuit held
that HHS "acted reasonably" in choosing statewide average
premiums over other alternatives. In addition, the Court noted that
no commenters challenged the agency decision to use statewide
average premiums in the 2014, 2015, or 2016 rules.
With respect to the issue of budget neutrality, the Court of
Appeals disagreed with the district court that budget neutrality
was a policy goal for HHS because it determined that neutrality was
a "product of funding constraints" because the
"statute that created the program lacked any funding
authorization." The Court held that HHS could not have
violated the APA in designing the risk adjustment program as budget
neutral because "it lacked funding to do otherwise."
Going forward, NHMC can either seek en banc review from
the Tenth Circuit or file a Cert Petition with the United States
Supreme Court to review this decision. We will follow any
developments in this case in the coming weeks and provide further
updates as the appeal continues to progress.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On December 10, 2019, Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada denied a motion to dismiss a putative securities class action asserting claims under Section 10(b).