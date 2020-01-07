Most Read Contributor in United States, December 2019
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas vacated a civil penalty imposed by OFAC
against Exxon Mobil Corporation, ExxonMobil Development Company and
ExxonMobil Oil Corporation (collectively, "ExxonMobil")
for allegedly violating Ukraine-related sanctions.
In July 2017, OFAC issued a Penalty Notice to ExxonMobil,
including a $2 million fine, for executing eight contracts with the
Russian oil company Rosneft in May 2014. Although Rosneft was not a
blocked entity, Rosneft's chief executive Igor Sechin - who
signed the contracts - was a Specially Designated National
("SDN"). ExxonMobil challenged the penalty in Court on
the same day that OFAC issued its Notice.
The Court ruled that OFAC did not provide "fair
notice" of its interpretation of the Ukraine-related sanctions
regulations. In particular, the Court found that OFAC had issued
the Ukraine-related regulations with "broad" language
that failed to establish sufficiently clear boundaries. Moreover,
public statements from executive branch officials leading up to the
issuance of the regulations in May 2014 were "equivocal"
with respect to the permissibility of ExxonMobil's conduct. The
Court also noted that OFAC issued a FAQ explicitly prohibiting
ExxonMobil's conduct after the company's alleged
violations had taken place, and cited this guidance as "at
least some support" for its conclusion that the
regulations' text itself failed to provide "ascertainable
certainty."
No one should draw the lesson from ExxonMobil's courtroom
victory that it is permissible to enter into contracts with an SDN
acting on behalf of a non-sanctioned entity - it is not, as OFAC
has made abundantly clear in the years since ExxonMobil's
alleged violations took place. What is less clear is how the
decision might affect the issuance of OFAC guidance going forward.
Indeed, the Court cited an OFAC FAQ as "at least some
support" for the conclusion that the text of the agency's
regulations, standing alone, did not provide ascertainable
certainty that conduct such as ExxonMobil's would be
prohibited. It is hoped that this will in no way dissuade OFAC from
issuing much-needed guidance on its many and varied sanctions
programs in the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The National Security Division (NSD) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a revised version of its voluntary self-disclosure policy for voluntary disclosures of willful violations of export control and sanctions laws.