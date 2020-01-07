Technology companies who lack strategic patents are at a serious
disadvantage. Simply having patents is not enough. Patents are only
valuable if they block critical paths that competitors will need to
compete. It’s fairly easy to get a patent. It’s much
more difficult to obtain a patent that blocks competitors.
When it comes to patent protection, the U.S. is the most
critical stop for global companies. This is because the U.S.
represents almost a quarter of the global market and has a very
strong patent system that discourages infringement. The U.S. also
has some of the most complex patent rules in the world. So, if a
patent is properly designed to survive challenges in the U.S., it
is likely to survive challenges in other countries as well. For
this reason, global companies tend make the U.S. the centerpiece of
their patent focus.
U.S.-based Finnegan, one of the largest IP firms in the world
with 10 global offices, represents over 160 of Israel’s
leading companies and hottest startups. Finnegan strategically
develops patents for its Israeli clients, enforces those patents in
court, and defends Israeli companies accused of infringement in the
U.S.
Finnegan’s Israeli clients, like their successful
counterparts around the world, understand that there are two secret
ingredients in building strong patent portfolios. First, companies
need to realize that patents are business tools that must be
designed to achieve business goals. The patenting process should be
driven from a business perspective, with support from the technical
side. Too often, the technical side drives corporate patenting
decisions, with insufficient or no business input. As a result,
companies end up with a pile of technically nuanced patents that
can be easily circumvented. Patents should block competitors from
offering features that are critical to competition, not necessarily
what engineers and scientists find interesting from their academic
perspectives. So the first secret to building a powerful patent
portfolio is to work with a patent strategist who designs patents
from a business perspective to achieve business goals.
As a leader in the U.S. IP market for more than fifty years, and
with a strategic patent planning group focused on business-driven
patents, Finnegan strives to help its Israeli clients super-power
their patent portfolios with IP assets that directly impact the
bottom line.
The second secret to building powerful patents is that they must
be carefully designed to withstand court challenges. Patents are
vulnerable instruments. One wrong choice of words or failing to
follow one subtle rule pronounced by a court, can mean the
difference between a multimillion dollar patent and a patent worth
nothing. When U.S. patents are developed by patent attorneys who
never stepped foot in a U.S. courtroom and who therefore are not
focused on the many ways patents are attacked in the U.S., the
resulting patents tend to be highly vulnerable. For this reason,
companies serious about patenting involve U.S. courtroom lawyers in
the patenting process.
Recognizing that these critical skills were lacking in Israel,
ten year ago, the University of Haifa Law School invited lawyers
from Finnegan to teach a masters degree course on strategic
patenting. To educate Israeli executives, the University of Haifa
co-sponsored an annual lecture series on strategic patenting,
taught by U.S. courtroom litigators from Finnegan. That lecture
series alone reached nearly 4,000 Israeli executives over five
years. Since that time, the Coller School of Business at Tel Aviv
University added a patent strategy course to its MBA program,
inviting Finnegan to teach that course as well. Now, as the result
of years of education, many Israeli executives understand how
important it is to not only adopt a business approach to patenting,
but to ensure that U.S. courtroom litigators participate in the
patenting process.
With sophisticated international investors regularly scouring
Israel for companies having valuable, proprietary technology, and
at a time when insufficiently protected innovations are quickly
copied, Israeli companies cannot afford to have second-rate patent
portfolios. Simply having patents is not enough. Patents must be
designed to block competitors and withstand courtroom challenges.
Otherwise, patents are virtually worthless.
Originally published by Haaretz Cyber Magazine.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
