In a case involving at-home glucose monitoring systems, the US
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found the patent owner was
estopped from asserting a doctrine of equivalents theory of
infringement based on subject matter surrendered during
prosecution. Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc. v. LifeScan,
Inc., Case No. 19-1163 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 22, 2019) (Stoll,
J).
Pharma sued LifeScan for infringement of two patents concerning
at-home blood glucose monitoring systems. Typical home blood
glucose tests measure glucose by placing a drop of blood on a test
strip that contains a pair of electrodes. An electrical potential
is applied across the electrodes and the current is measured. This
current measurement is used to determine the blood glucose level.
Pharma's patents improved upon the reliability and accuracy of
at-home tests through a monitor that performed multiple current
measurements to account for variability that might indicate
measurement or user error.
The claims of Pharma's patents require
"converting" at least two current measurements into
analyte concentrations using a calibration slope, and
"comparing" the analyte concentrations to determine
whether they are within a prescribed percentage of each other. The
subject limitation was added by amendment in order to distinguish
the claims from multiple prior art references cited by the
examiner.
LifeScan's accused product—an at-home blood glucose
monitor that also takes multiple current
measurements—calculated variability slightly differently than
the claimed method. Rather than converting each current measurement
into an analyte concentration and comparing the differences in
analyte concentrations as recited in the patent, the LifeScan
monitor compared the current measurements to ensure the difference
between recorded currents was within a defined limit, then
calculated a single analyte measurement based on the current
measurements.
Recognizing that the LifeScan monitor did not fall within the
literal scope of the claims, Pharma alleged infringement under the
doctrine of equivalents. LifeScan responded that Pharma was
estopped from asserting the doctrine of equivalents based on claim
amendments and argument made during prosecution. After the district
court agreed with LifeScan and granted summary judgment of
non-infringement, Pharma appealed.
The Federal Circuit explained the well-settled notion that
prosecution history estoppel can occur in two ways: by making a
narrowing amendment to the claim (amendment-based estoppel), or by
surrendering claim scope through argument to the patent examiner
(argument-based estoppel). Here, the Court found that Pharma was
estopped under both amendment-based estoppel and argument-based
estoppel.
Under amendment-based estoppel, a patentee's decision to
narrow claims through amendment may be presumed to be a general
disclaimer of equivalents in the territory between the original
claim and the amended claim. This presumption may be overcome if
the rationale underlying the amendment may be no more than a
tangential relation to the equivalent in question. Here, Pharma
presumptively surrendered any bioelectrical blood glucose
monitoring system that did not convert a plurality of current
readings into analyte concentration measurements and compare the
resulting analyte measurements. The Federal Circuit found that this
amendment was not tangential to the equivalent in question, because
the inventors unambiguously distinguished their invention over the
prior art based on these converting and comparing limitations.
Under argument-based estoppel, the issue turned on whether the
prosecution history evinced a clear and unmistakable surrender of
systems that did not convert and compare analyte concentration
measurements. On this legal theory, the Federal Circuit found that
the inventors clearly and unambiguously distinguished their
invention over the prior art based on these limitations.
Accordingly, the Federal Circuit upheld the district court's
finding of both amendment-based and argument-based estoppel and
affirmed summary judgment.
Practice Note: Fewer written
arguments—and perhaps greater use of examiner
interviews—during prosecution may help prevent estoppel
issues.
