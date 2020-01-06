The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that
a Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) finding regarding motivation
to combine based only on conclusory expert testimony was not
supported by substantial evidence, and thus reversed the PTAB's
determination that the patents-in-suit were unpatentable as obvious
over the prior art. TQ Delta, LLC v. Cisco Systems, Inc.,
Case Nos. 18-1766, -1767 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 22, 2019) (Stoll, J).
Cisco Systems filed two inter partes review (IPR)
petitions challenging the patentability of two TQ Delta patents
related to improving the signal to power ratio of electronic
communications systems. The IPR petitions alleged that the
challenged patents were unpatentable based on the combination of
two prior art references, either alone or in combination with other
prior art that was not at issue on appeal.
The PTAB invalidated all of the challenged claims as obvious
based on the combination of the two prior art references, adopting
Cisco's positions regarding motivation to combine the two
references—positions that largely relied on the testimony of
Cisco's expert. TQ Delta appealed to the Federal Circuit,
arguing that the PTAB's finding regarding motivation to combine
was not supported by substantial evidence.
The Federal Circuit reiterated its oft-stated position that
"conclusory expert testimony is inadequate to support an
obviousness determination on substantial evidence review." The
Court distinguished expert testimony concerning one of ordinary
skill in the art's technical ability to combine particular
prior art from motivation to actually make the alleged combination.
The Court also explained that its case law stood for the
proposition that expert testimony concerning mere "knowledge
of a problem and motivation to solve it [is] entirely different
from motivation to combine particular references."
Turning to the facts of the appeal, the Federal Circuit
explained that while both prior art references were focused on the
same general field of technology as TQ Delta's patents, they
were not directed to solving the same problem. Indeed, the alleged
prior art included neither an "express discussion of, nor any
connection to" the patented solution. Nor did Cisco's
expert's testimony provide the "necessary link."
Instead, the expert offered unsupported testimony that a skilled
artisan would have been motivated to apply the teachings of the
asserted prior art to solve the problem addressed by the
patents-in-suit, and that the alleged combination "would have
been a relatively simple and obvious solution" to that
problem. The lack of supporting evidence rendered the expert's
testimony conclusory. The Federal Circuit explained that
"[u]ntethered to any supporting evidence," the
expert's "ipse dixit" testimony
"'fail[ed] to provide any meaningful explanation for why
one of ordinary skill in the art would be motivated to combine [the
asserted references] at the time of the
invention'" and "in the way the claimed
invention does." Active Video (emphasis in
original). Therefore, the expert's testimony was
"inadequate to support the Board's fact finding regarding
motivation to combine," and thus the PTAB's determination
was unsupported by substantial evidence. Accordingly, the Court
reversed the PTAB's obviousness determination.
Practice Note: Expert testimony concerning
motivation to combine must be supported by record evidence.
Conclusory testimony that one of ordinary skill in the art would be
motivated to undertake a particular prior art combination based
merely on recognition of the problem addressed by the
patent-in-suit is unlikely to suffice.
