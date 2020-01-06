Addressing the evidentiary showing necessary to prove whether a
foreign publication is publicly available, the US Court of Appeals
for the Federal Circuit found that the Patent Trial and Appeal
Board (PTAB) did not abuse its discretion when it accepted a
declaration submitted on behalf of the petitioner more than one
month after institution of inter partes review (IPR), and
that the declaration included sufficient information indicating
that the reference was publicly available. Telefonaktiebolaget
LM Ericsson v. TCL Corp., Case Nos. 17-2381, -2385 (Fed. Cir.
Nov. 7, 2019) (Newman, J).
Ericsson owns a patent directed to a direct conversion receiver
for wireless communication systems that may receive signals from
systems that operate at different frequency bands. The alleged
benefit to such a receiver is that it can receive multiple
frequency bands without requiring significant hardware duplication.
TCL filed two petitions for IPR relying on an article entitled
"Multimodale Funktelefone," written by Professor
Hans-Joachim Jentschel et al. (Jentschel article).
Ericsson's primary argument at the PTAB was that the Jentschel
article was not available as prior art as of the priority date of
the challenged patent.
The Jentschel article was published in a German periodical,
whose cover indicates the date "Mai/Juni" 1996:
May/June 1996 is more than one year prior to the effective
filing date of the challenged patent. However, as the publication
was not available in the United States until October 1996, TCL was
required to prove publication in Germany during the May/June 1996
timeframe.
Six months after the PTAB's decision to institute, TCL moved
to submit the sworn declaration of Doris Michel, a librarian at the
Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany, in support of the
Jentschel article's public availability. Ericsson objected
under 37 CFR § 42.123(b), which requires any party seeking to
submit supplemental information more than one month after
institution to show why the information reasonably could not have
been obtained earlier. The PTAB allowed TCL to submit the
declaration, relying on TCL's statement that Michel was the
only individual TCL was able to find with personal knowledge of the
record-keeping procedures used in 1996, willing to sign a sworn
declaration and willing to travel to the United States to be
deposed.
Ericsson also argued that the Michel declaration was not
sufficient to show public availability. The declaration indicated
that Michel worked at the library in 1996, and based on library
records, the journal issue dated May/June 1996 "was
inventoried by the Library on June 18, 1996 [and] was openly
accessible for use to the public after a processing time of
1–2 days." Ericsson argued that precedent requires
something more than simply shelving the document in a library, but
submitted no evidence in rebuttal of the Michel declaration. The
PTAB ruled that the Jentschel article was publicly available and
ultimately ruled that the challenged claims of Ericsson's
patent were obvious. Ericsson appealed.
The Federal Circuit found that the PTAB did not abuse its
discretion when it allowed TCL to supplement the record with the
Michel declaration. The Court explained that "when the
challenged evidence is reasonably viewed as material, and the
opponent has adequate opportunity to respond and to produce
contrary evidence, the interest of justice weighs on the side of
admitting the evidence." As to the content of the Michel
declaration, the Court agreed with Ericsson that it did not bear
the ultimate burden of proof with respect to the Jentschel
article's public availability. However, as Ericsson provided no
evidence to counter the Michel declaration, the declaration
combined with the library records and the journal itself were
enough to show that the Jentschel article was publicly available in
May/June 1996. Accordingly, the Court affirmed the PTAB's
rulings regarding public availability, and ultimately went on to
affirm the PTAB's finding that the Jentschel article, in
combination with other references, rendered the challenged claim
invalid as obvious.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
