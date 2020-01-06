In an appeal stemming from the denial of a patent application
under § 102(b), the US Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) by
holding that the claims' preambles were claim limitations that
overcame anticipation over the cited prior art. In re: Fought, Case
No. 19-1127 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 4, 2019 (Newman, J).
The patent application at issue contained two claims, each of
which recited the same preamble: "A travel trailer having . .
. ." The examiner rejected each claim under (pre-America
Invents Act) § 102(b). A first reference, cited by the
examiner to reject claim 1, described a conventional truck trailer
such as a refrigerated trailer. The second reference cited by the
examiner to reject claim 2 described a bulkhead for shipping
compartments.
The applicant argued that "travel trailer" recited in
the preamble of each claim should be considered a limitation on the
scope of the claim and offered extrinsic evidence to define
"travel trailer." The examiner nevertheless maintained
the anticipation rejections. The applicant appealed to the PTAB,
again arguing that "travel trailer" in the preamble was a
claim limitation and that the examiner erred by failing to specify
the level of ordinary skill in the art. The PTAB affirmed without
addressing the second issue. Applicant appealed to the Federal
Circuit Starting with the preamble issue, the Federal Circuit noted
that whether a preamble is a limitation is a claim construction
issue. Generally, a preamble "merely states the purpose of
intended use of an invention" and is not treated as a
limitation. However, a preamble may be a limitation when, for
example, a claim relies on the preamble for antecedent basis to
support other limitations.
Here, the Federal Circuit found that the recitation to a
"travel trailer" was a preamble, notwithstanding that the
claim did not use the traditional transitional language between the
claim and the body, explaining that the word "having"
performed the same function as would be performed by the more
conventional transition "comprising."
The Federal Circuit then found that the recitation of
"travel trailer" served as antecedent basis for a term
appearing in the body of a claim and should therefore be considered
as a limitation. Turning to the definition of "travel
trailer," the Court found that the applicant's extrinsic
evidence supported a finding that "'travel trailer' is
a specific type of recreational vehicle that includes a living
quarters." According to the Court, the extrinsic evidence
demonstrated that the recitation to a "travel trailer"
was not merely an intended use, but was instead a structural
requirement. Accordingly, the Federal Circuit reversed the
anticipation rejections, noting that the cited references did not
disclose a travel trailer under this definition.
Finally, the Federal Circuit noted that the examiner did not err
in failing to define the level of ordinary skill in the art,
explaining that an examiner must only articulate the level of
ordinary skill in the art when the applicant argues that the level
of ordinary skill would change the result. Since the applicant
never made such an argument, the examiner did not err in this
regard.
Practice Note: Patent applicants should remember that a claim
preamble may constitute a limitation on scope that may be relied on
to overcome the application of certain prior art. Moreover, if an
applicant wants to force an examiner to define the level of
ordinary skill in the art, she must first present an argument that
the examiner's application of prior art would change depending
on the level of ordinary skill in the art.
