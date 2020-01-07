In Amgen, Inc. v. Hospira, Inc., the Federal Circuit
explained the application of 35 U.S.C.
§ 271(e)(1)’s safe harbor exemption to methods of
manufacturing drug products. Specifically, the court held the
exemption applies as long as there is a reasonable basis for
believing that each act of manufacture was for uses reasonably
related to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission.
Moreover, each accused activity or act of manufacture must be
evaluated separately to determine whether the exemption
applies.
Amgen sued Hospira for infringing U.S. Patent No. 5,856,298
(“the ’298 Patent”), which covers methods of
producing certain forms of the glycoprotein erythropoietin (EPO)
after Hospira sought FDA approval of its biosimilar version of
Amgen’s Epogen. A jury found the ’298 Patent infringed
and was not invalid. It also found that only seven of
Hospira’s 21 batches of drug product fell under §
271(e)(1)’s safe harbor. The district court denied
Hospira’s motions for judgment as a matter of law and a new
trial.
On appeal, Hospira challenged the district court’s safe
harbor jury instructions. Those instructions explained that if the
manufacture of a batch of drug substance was reasonably related to
development and submission of information to the FDA, additional
underlying purposes for the manufacture and use of the drug do not
remove the batch from the safe harbor. In Hospira’s view that
instruction improperly focused the jury on the reasons
why each batch was manufactured—it should
have focused on how each batch was used and
whether that use was reasonably related to the development and
submission of information to the FDA. Amgen disagreed. According to
Amgen, because the ’298 patent claims methods of
manufacturing EPO, the instructions properly focused on each act by
Hospira to manufacture the drug and whether that manufacture was
reasonably related to seeking FDA approval.
The Federal Circuit agreed with Amgen. The safe harbor exemption
applies if there is a reasonable basis for believing that use of
the patented invention will produce information relevant to an FDA
submission. Here, the patented inventions were methods of
manufacturing EPO. The accused activity was Hospira’s act of
manufacturing its EPO product. Thus, the relevant inquiry is not
how Hospira used the resulting batches, but whether each act of
manufacture was for uses reasonably related to submitting
information to the FDA, notwithstanding any additional underlying
purposes.
Hospira also challenged the reasonableness of the jury’s
verdict that 14 of the 21 drug batches were not covered by the Safe
Harbor exemption. Specifically, Hospira argued that no reasonable
jury could have concluded that only some batches were covered
where, as here, all of the batches were used to develop information
for the FDA. The Federal Circuit disagreed. The jury heard
testimony that Hospira made some batches and performed some
stability testing not required by the FDA. The jury also saw
documentary evidence that parts of some of the batches were
intended to be used as commercial inventory. Consequently, the
Federal Circuit held that substantial evidence supported the
jury’s verdict.
Practice tip: If you plan to rely on §
271(e)(1)’s safe harbor as a defense against claims covering
a method of manufacture, be sure the evidence shows that each act
of manufacturing the product was reasonably related to developing
or submitting information to the FDA.