Seyfarth Synopsis:A proposed
amendment to New York State regulations would eliminate the
“tip credit” for a wide variety of workers.
On December 31, 2019, the Commissioner of Labor proposed an amendment to minimum wage regulations that
would eliminate the “subminimum wage” in a variety of
industries throughout New York State.
The “subminimum wage” is a wage paid by employers
that, in combination with the average of tips received by the
employees (a “tip credit”), equals or exceeds the state
minimum wage. For example, if a car wash pays its attendants $10
per hour, and the attendants earn on average at least $5 per hour
in tips from customers, then the car wash has satisfied its minimum
wage obligations, because the attendants are ultimately earning at
least $15 per hour, which is the New York State minimum wage.
The proposal would only affect workers covered by the Minimum
Wage Order for Miscellaneous Industries and Occupations, including
but not limited to car wash attendants, nail salon workers, tow
truck drivers, dog groomers, wedding planners, tour guides, valet
parking attendants, hairdressers, golf and tennis instructors, and
doormen. Notably, the Commissioner did not recommend the
elimination of the tip credit by employers in the hospitality
industry, including restaurants and hotels, who would still be
allowed to pay employees the “subminimum wage.”
According to a Department of Labor report and recommendation, these workers are
typically confused about whether or not they are entitled to earn a
minimum wage. Moreover, employers themselves are often confused
about how much to pay workers in the “Miscellaneous
Industries”, as the calculation is, according to the report,
“inordinately difficult to understand.” Even customers
are confused: most are unaware, for example, that wedding planners
and doormen are paid on a tip credit. Thus, the Commissioner
recommends eliminating the tip credit entirely, to provide a more
predictable wage for these workers.
Governor Cuomo announced in his 2018 State of the State
address that the Commissioner of Labor would hold hearings to
evaluate the elimination of minimum wage tip credits in various
industries, The Department of Labor held seven hearings across the
State and received comments from more than 3,000
individuals.
If adopted, the amendment would become effective December 31,
2020, with a phase-in period from June 30 to December 30, during
which currently allowable tip credits must be reduced by fifty
percent.
Employer Takeaways
As it is expected that Governor Cuomo will accept the
Commissioner’s recommendation, employers covered by the
Miscellaneous Industries Wage Order should review their pay
practices with an eye towards potentially phasing out the tip
credit as of June 30, 2020 and paying their employees the full
minimum wage as of December 31, 2020.
