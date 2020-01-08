United States: SEC Issues Time-Limited Relief From Sbs Reporting Requirements

Last Updated: January 8 2020
Article by Colin D. Lloyd, Reshama Patel and Brandon Hill

On December 18, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as part of supplemental guidance and rule amendments addressing the cross-border application of certain rules regulating security-based swaps (“SBS”) pursuant to Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act (the “Final Rule”),1 issued a statement regarding compliance with rules for SBS data repositories (“SDRs”) and Regulation SBSR (the “Statement”).

Please click here to read the alert memorandum regarding the rest of the Final Rule.

The Statement provides certain time-limited relief from compliance with certain provisions of Regulation SBSR as well as certain SDR rules.  The SEC adopted this relief in light of efforts to increase harmonization of its SBS reporting rules with the swap reporting rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), the CFTC’s announced reconsideration of its swap reporting rules,2 and concerns that dissimilar rules between the CFTC’s and SEC’s regimes would require SDRs and SBS market participants to face the unnecessary burden of implementing changes to existing swap reporting systems, policies, and procedures solely to comply with the SEC’s SBS reporting rules. 

The relief will remain effective until the earlier of (i) a four-year period following the applicable compliance date with respect to a particular SBS asset class for Regulation SBSR and (ii) 12 months following notice by the SEC that such relief will expire.    

Background

  • Regulation SBSR governs regulatory reporting and public dissemination of SBS transactions.3 
  • Under Regulation SBSR, the first compliance date (“Compliance Date 1”) for affected persons with respect to an SBS asset class is the first Monday that is the later of:
    • six months after the date on which the first SDR that can accept transaction reports in that asset class registers with the SEC; or
    • one month after the date that is 18 months after the later of (i) March 1, 2020 or (ii) 60 days following publication of the Final Rule in the Federal Register. 

No SDR is currently registered with the SEC, although the clock on the second condition has started with the adoption of the Final Rule.

Relief With Respect to Regulation SBSR

  • The Statement provides that the following actions will not provide a basis for SEC enforcement action with respect to Regulation SBSR until the earlier of (i) four years following Compliance Date 1 in each SBS asset class or (ii) 12 months after the SEC provides notice that the no-action position will expire:
    • Reporting Duties.  If a person with a duty to report an SBS transaction (or a duty to participate in the selection of the reporting side) under Rule 901(a) (relating to the assignment of reporting duties) does not report the transaction (or does not participate in the selection of the reporting side) because, under the CFTC’s swap reporting rules in force at the time of the transaction, a different person (or no person) would have the duty to report a comparable swap transaction.

This position does not extend to instances where a transaction falls within Rule 901(a)(2)(ii)(E) (relating to the assignment of reporting duties when neither party is a registered security-based swap dealer (“SBSD”) or major security-based swap participant) and one or both sides is relying on the de minimis counting exception provided for in the Final Rule for SBS transactions between non-U.S. persons that are arranged, negotiated, or executed by personnel located in a U.S. branch or office of a non-U.S. SBSD or its agent (“ANE Transactions”).  The SEC notes that it would expect such relying entity to report an ANE Transaction using staff of an affiliated U.S. registered SBSD or broker-dealer.

  • Required Data Elements.  If a person with a duty to report a data element of an SBS transaction, as required by any provision of Rules 901(c)(2)-(7) and 901(d) (which collectively govern required data elements aside from product IDs) does not report that data element because the CFTC’s swap reporting rules in force at the time of the transaction do not require that data element to be reported.  In addition, the Statement provides relief with respect to Rule 907(a)(1) (requiring SDRs to establish and maintain written policies and procedures that enumerate SBS data elements that must be reported), if a registered SDR does not enumerate in its policies and procedures for reporting transaction information one or more specific data elements that are required by Rule 901(c) or 901(d) because such data element(s) are not required under the CFTC’s swap reporting rules, except that the registered SDR’s policies and procedures must set out how a participant must identify the SBS and any security underlying the SBS and thereby comply with Rule 901(c)(1).
  • Life Cycle Reporting.  If a person does not report a life cycle event of an SBS transaction in a manner consistent with Rule 901(e) (which governs reporting of life cycle events) and the person acts instead in a manner consistent with the CFTC’s swap reporting rules for the reporting of life cycle events that are in force at the time of the life cycle event.  In addition, the Statement provides relief with respect to Rule 907(a)(3) (requiring SDRs to establish and maintain written policies and procedures for flagging transaction reports related to life cycle events), if a registered SDR does not enumerate in its policies and procedures for handling life cycle events provisions that are not required under the CFTC’s swap reporting rules that pertain to the reporting of life cycle events.
  • Public Dissemination.  If a registered SDR does not disseminate an SBS transaction in a manner consistent with Rule 902 (which generally requires dissemination at the time the SDR receives data for an SBS and does not include notional caps) but instead disseminates (or does not disseminate) the SBS transaction in a manner consistent with Part 43 of the CFTC’s swap reporting rules in force at the time of the transaction, provided that for an SBS based on a single credit instrument or a narrow-based index of credit instruments having a notional size of $5 million or greater, the registered SDR that receives the report of the SBS transaction does not utilize any capping or bucketing convention under Part 43 of the CFTC’s swap reporting rules but instead disseminates a capped size of $5 million in lieu of the true notional size.

The SEC’s position with respect to Rule 902(a) does not extend to (i) a covered inter-dealer SBS transaction for which at least one side of the transaction “arranges, negotiates, or executes” in reliance on the de minimis counting exception or (ii) an SBS transaction between an entity relying on the de minimis counting exception for ANE Transactions and a registered SBSD.

  • Transaction Reporting Codes.  With respect to Rule 903(b) (regarding transaction reporting codes), a registered SDR permits the reporting or public dissemination of SBS transaction information that includes codes in place of certain data elements even if the information necessary to interpret such codes is not widely available to users of the information on a non-fee basis.
  • Non-Reporting Side Information.  With respect to Rule 906(a) (requiring SDRs to obtain certain information from the non-reporting side, such as branch ID or trader ID), if a registered SDR does not send reports of missing unique identification codes (“UICs”) to its participants.  In addition, the Statement provides relief with respect to Rule 907(a)(5) (requiring SDRs to establish and maintain written policies and procedures for assigning UICs), if a registered SDR does not have policies and procedures for assigning UICs.
  • Ultimate Parent and Affiliate Information.  With respect to Rule 906(b) (requiring SDRs to obtain ultimate parent and affiliate information), if a registered SDR does not collect ultimate parent and affiliate information from its participants.  In addition, the Statement provides relief with respect to Rule 907(a)(6) (requiring SDRs to establish and maintain written policies and procedures for obtaining information that identifies a participant’s ultimate parent and affiliates), if a registered SDR does not have policies and procedures for obtaining from its participants information about each participant’s ultimate parent and affiliates.
  • Condition Flags.  With respect to Rule 907(a)(4) (requiring SDRs to establish and maintain written policies and procedures for identifying characteristics of an SBS that could cause a person to receive a distorted view of the market and to establish and apply related flags), if a registered SDR does not have policies and procedures for establishing and directing its participants to use condition flags in the reporting of SBS transactions, provided that the registered SDR instead complies with analogous CFTC rules regarding condition flags or other trade indicators.

Relief for SDRs

  • In addition, the SEC also takes the position that certain actions with respect to SDR rules will not provide a basis for SEC enforcement action against a registered SDR that can accept transaction reports in a particular SBS asset class until the earlier of (i) four years following Compliance Date 1 in that asset class or (ii) 12 months after the SEC provides notice that such a position will expire, including:
    • With respect to Section 13(n)(5)(B) of the Exchange Act and SEC Rule 13n-4(b)(3) thereunder (which require SDRs to confirm the accuracy of submitted data with both counterparties to an SBS), if a registered SDR does not confirm with both counterparties to the SBS the accuracy of the data that was submitted to the SDR.
    • With respect to Rule 13n-5(b)(1)(iii) under the Exchange Act (which requires SDRs to establish, maintain, and enforce policies and procedures to ensure that submitted transaction data is complete and accurate and identifies the source of each trade side and the pairing method, if any, for each transaction), if a registered SDR does not establish, maintain, and enforce written policies and procedures reasonably designed to satisfy itself that the transaction data that has been submitted to the SDR is complete and accurate, and clearly identifies the source for each trade side and the pairing method (if any) for each transaction in order to identify the level of quality of the transaction data that was submitted to the SDR.
    • A registered SDR does not adhere to any provision of Section 11A(b) of the Exchange Act pertaining to securities information processors.
  • The SEC clarifies that in an application to register as an SDR, an applicant does not need to include materials explaining how it would comply with the provisions noted above and could instead rely on its discussion regarding how it complies with comparable CFTC requirements.  Thus, an applicant must still submit an application on Form SDR but would not need to provide Exhibit S to describe its functions as a securities information processor.  The applicant may instead represent in its application that it: (i) is registered with the CFTC as an SDR; (ii) is in compliance with applicable requirements under the CFTC’s swap reporting rules; (iii) satisfies the standard for SEC registration of an SDR under SEC Rule 13n-1(c); and (iv) intends to rely on the SEC position set forth in the Statement with respect to any SBS asset class(es) for which it intends to accept transaction reports.
  • Finally, an applicant would not need to comply with the requirement in SEC Rule 13n-1(b) and SEC Rule 13n-11(f)(5) to file Form SDR and all amendments “electronically in a tagged data format” and may instead submit such documents electronically as portable document format (PDF) files, consistent with CFTC SDR application procedures.

Footnotes

1 See “Rule Amendments and Guidance Addressing Cross-Border Application of Certain [SBS] Requirements,” Release No. 34-87780; File No. S7-07-19. 

2 See CFTC Letter 17-33 (July 10, 2017), available at https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/idc/groups/public/@lrlettergeneral/documents/letter/17-33.pdf.

3 17 C.F.R. § 242.900 et seq.

To view original article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions