Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Burns highlighted aspects of the DOJ
Counterintelligence and Export Control Section's
("CES's") new Export Controls and Sanctions
Enforcement Policy for Business Organizations.
In his remarks, Mr. Burns explained that the new policy, which
builds off CES's 2016 guidelines, is intended to provide, among
other things, additional clarity regarding the benefits to
corporations of voluntarily self-disclosing potential criminal
conduct. In particular, the policy provides for a presumption of a
non-prosecution agreement and the imposition of no fine when a
company (1) voluntarily self-discloses export control or sanctions
violations to CES, (2) fully cooperates with the DOJ, and (3)
timely and appropriately remediates misconduct.
The new CES voluntary self-disclosure policy is only the latest
in a series of DOJ policies aimed at incentivizing corporate
cooperation with criminal investigations. The Department is clearly
aiming for consistency across these policies, where possible.
Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Burns specifically
noted that the CES policy's definitions of
"voluntariness," "full cooperation," and
"timely and appropriate remediation" were conformed to
the extent possible with language used in other Department
policies, and in particular the Criminal Division's FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy. Not
surprisingly, however, differences remain. Perhaps most
importantly, the CES policy - unlike the FCPA Corporate Enforcement
Policy - offers no prospect of a declination. Instead, qualifying
companies can at best expect a non-prosecution agreement. According
to Burns, this reflects "the threats to national security
posed by violations of our export control and sanctions
laws."
Similarly, while both the CES and FCPA policies refer to
"aggravating" factors or circumstances that may weigh in
favor of criminal charges, the CES policy includes factors that are
particular to its unique subject matter. For example, the policy
notes that a "more stringent" resolution could be
required in cases that involve the export "of items that are
particularly sensitive [e.g., items controlled
for nuclear nonproliferation or missile technology] or to end users
that are of heightened concern." The development of a common
lexicon and enforcement principles across the DOJ's divisions
and sections is a worthy goal, but the breadth of conduct within
the Department's purview ensures that corporate cooperation
will never be one-size-fits-all.
