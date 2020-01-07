Most Read Contributor in United States, December 2019
In a 3 to 2 vote, the SEC approved a proposal amending the definitions of
"accredited investor" in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D and "qualified
institutional buyer" under Rule 144A to increase accessibility to private
capital markets.
According to the SEC, the "accredited investor"
definition would be amended to:
add new categories allowing natural
persons to qualify as accredited investors based on certain
professional certifications and designations, such as a Series 7,
65 or 82 license, or other credentials issued by an accredited
educational institution;
add a new category for investments in
a private fund based on the person's status as a
"knowledgeable employee" of the fund;
expand the current list of entities
that may qualify as accredited investors to include certain limited
liability companies, registered investment advisers and rural
business investment companies ("RBICs");
introduce a new category for any
entity, including a tribal government, owning investments in excess
of $5 million and that was not formed for the specific purpose of
investing in the securities offered;
add "family offices" with
at least $5 million in assets under management and their
"family clients," as each term is defined under the
Investment Advisers Act; and
add the term "spousal
equivalent" to the accredited investor definition by allowing
spousal equivalents to pool their finances for the purpose of
qualifying as accredited investors.
Additionally, the "qualified institutional buyer"
definition would be modified to:
expand the types of entities eligible
for qualified institutional buyer status to include certain limited
liability companies and RBICs if they meet the $100 million in
securities owned and investment threshold in the definition;
and
add a "catch-all" category
permitting certain institutional accredited investors to be
qualified institutional buyers after satisfying the $100 million
threshold.
The SEC Commissioners provided concurring and dissenting
speeches, respectively, on the proposal (see here, here, here and here).
Comments on the proposal must be submitted within 60 days after
publication in the Federal Register.
The proposed amendments to the "accredited investor"
definition are consistent with the agenda of the SEC under Chair
Jay Clayton to promote capital formation and expand investment
opportunities in the U.S. financial markets. The proposed
amendments, which impact Reg. D issuers (i.e., private
funds) and their investors, only add new categories to the
accredited investor definition and do not amend any current
categories. Interestingly, the SEC did not raise any of the
financial thresholds in the current definition (i.e., for
natural persons, $1 million net worth or $200,000 income for
individuals / $300,000 income for couples, or for entities, $5
million in assets), in effect generally in form since 1982. In the
proposing release, the SEC states that any financial threshold
changes would be disruptive to the Reg. D markets (but has
requested comment on this decision).
A common issue underlies both this debate over the expansion of
the definition of "accredited investor" and the debate
over the expansion of broker-dealer fiduciary obligations to their
customers.
That issue concerns the competence of individuals to make
investment decisions. One side argues that individual investors are
stupid and can't be trusted to evaluate information. (There is
no shortage of evidence that individuals are ill-informed about the
markets, economics, politics, the Constitution, science, and so
on.) The other side contends that there should be some level of
wealth, or expertise, or experience, above which individuals could
be trusted to make financial decisions for themselves.
As a general matter, if individuals are not competent to be
allowed to make investment decisions, what does it say about their
competence in, for example, voting or child raising, or any number
of other important decisions? If the results indicate a broad lack
of competence in a range of areas, what then?
