We've noted many times that while employees prevail on most
motions for conditional certification under the FLSA, employers
tend to prevail on the second stage motion for
decertification. A recent case reflects that continuing
reality, but also highlights weaknesses in the two-stage paradigm
that work to the disadvantage employers irrespective of the merits
(or lack thereof) of the underlying claim.
In Moody v. Associated Grocers, Inc., Case No.
17-10290 (E.D. La. Nov. 14, 2019), the employee was a warehouse
supervisor working in the food industry. Although classified as
exempt, he contended that his primary duties, and those of other
supervisors, consisted of moving and repackaging pallets, and thus
he was actually non-exempt should have been paid overtime. The
district court conditionally certified the case under the lower
"first stage" standard, and 17 employees with the title
of "supervisor" opted in. The defendant then moved to
decertify the collective class, asserting that the situation of
each of the class members was different.
The court essentially found two problems with the class. First,
while all the class members were "supervisors," there
were many different types of supervisors, such as inbound,
outbound, and dock supervisors. Their testimony reflected that
their day-to-day responsibilities were different. Further, because
the employer was relying on both the executive and administrative
exemptions under the FLSA, those duties had to be examined under
both tests, further complicating the analysis.
Second, the court noted that the employer's individualized
defenses undercut the efficiencies that a collective action might
bring. Because two exemptions were at issue, the employer could
assert either or both defenses to prevail. The testimony of the
plaintiffs reflected not only that both exemptions might apply, but
that duties changed from week to week, requiring a highly
individualized analysis. Either, both, or neither might apply in a
given work week.
Based on these circumstances, the court found that proceeding as
a collective would prejudice all of the parties and that
representative proof would only serve to prejudice one party at the
expense of the others, and might favor some of the opt-in
plaintiffs over others. The court, accordingly, decertified the
class.
While this was likely a positive outcome for the employer, the
case highlights two problems. First, the lower "first
stage" standard is being used in a way that cases that are
unlikely (or even obvious) not to survive the second stage are
being conditionally certified in the hope that they will settle,
prejudicing the employer. Second, as the court noted, the
individuals were free to bring their own claims, potentially
leading to up to 18 individual cases down the road. Whether the
individuals might do so remains to be seen.
The bottom line: Differences in job duties among employees, even
those with the same job title, may result in decertification of a
collectively certified FLSA class.
