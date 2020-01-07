On Friday, November 22, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ordered
that San Antonio's paid sick leave ordinance, which was
scheduled to take effect December 1, be delayed once again.
Implementation of the ordinance was first delayed in July of this
year by agreement of the City of San Antonio and the business
groups challenging the ordinance. Following court approval of that
agreement, San Antonio revised its ordinance to attempt to appease
local businesses. The revisions, which were passed by San
Antonio's City Council on Oct. 3, were not enough to satisfy
the plaintiff businesses, which subsequently requested a temporary
injunction to block the revised ordinance from taking effect on
December 1. Following a hearing, Judge Sakai granted the
injunction, which will prevent the ordinance from becoming
effective while the case proceeds. A trial will be set to determine
whether the ordinance should be enjoined permanently. In the
meantime, the city may decide to appeal the injunction to the
Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Dallas and Austin also continue to face legal
challenges to their own respective paid sick leave ordinances.
Dallas's ordinance, the only one of the three that has gone
into effect, is currently facing a challenge in federal court in
the Eastern District of Texas. The judge in that case has not yet
ruled on the Dallas companies' request for injunction or the
city's motion to dismiss. It is important to note that while
Dallas's paid sick leave ordinance became effective on August
1, 2019, the city of Dallas has deferred enforcement of the
ordinance, other than for claims of retaliation, until April 1,
2020.
Austin's paid sick leave ordinance, like San Antonio's,
has been prevented from taking effect by Texas state courts. In
November 2018, the Austin ordinance was enjoined by Texas's
Third Court of Appeals, which declared the ordinance
unconstitutional. The city of Austin has appealed that decision,
and the parties are expected to complete briefing to the Texas
Supreme Court on January 7, 2020. The court will likely not issue
its ruling until the spring of 2020. While only the Austin
ordinance is at issue in the case pending before the Texas Supreme
Court, the court's decision will almost certainly have legal
implications for the Dallas and San Antonio ordinances as well.
Due to the uncertainty caused by these legal challenges,
employers operating in San Antonio, Dallas or Austin should
continue to closely monitor the events relating to all three
ordinances. Our Texas Labor and Employment Group would be happy to
answer any specific questions you may have regarding the paid sick
leave ordinances and how you or your business may be affected.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
