Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a
press release about the extradition of a Swedish citizen, Roger
Nils-Jonas Karlsson, from Thailand to the United States for alleged
securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The complaint
alleges that he and his company, Eastern Metal Securities,
defrauded victims of more than $11 million through an investment
scheme in which Karlsson convinced individuals to invest
cryptocurrencies into a product called a "Pre Funded Reversed
Pension Plan." Instead of making any investments, Karlsson
directed the funds into his personal bank account, and the funds
are apparently now tied up in Thai real estate.
A DOJ press release issued last week detailed the arrest of two
men in Massachusetts for crimes including aggravated identity theft
and computer fraud. According to the DOJ, the men targeted people
who likely had significant amounts of cryptocurrency, such as
executives of cryptocurrency companies, and conspired to take over
their social media accounts and steal their cryptocurrency using
techniques including "SIM swapping," whereby a
victim's cellphone carrier is convinced to reassign the
victim's cellphone SIM card to the criminal, who then uses it
to hack into the victim's various accounts.
The court-appointed receiver of Einstein Exchange, a Canadian
cryptocurrency exchange, recently stated that the exchange has only
$45,000 remaining of the reported $16 million in customer funds.
The exchange was seized by Canadian officials earlier this month
after receiving complaints from Einstein customers that they could
not access their accounts.
Karatbars, a German company, was recently ordered by German
officials to wind up its blockchain-based business in Germany after
allegations it was luring investors into a pyramid scheme. Around
the same time, South African officials issued their own warning,
telling consumers to avoid investments offered by the company.
Karatbars issues KaratGold Coin, a supposedly gold-backed
cryptocurrency that runs on the Ethereum network and is listed on
approximately 30 exchanges. And reports out earlier this week
describe a hack into the Monero website, with currency-stealing
malware allegedly delivered to users who were downloading Monero
wallet software. Representatives from the company issued a
statement strongly recommending anyone who downloaded the wallet
during certain times on Monday, Nov. 18, to check whether they
might have contaminated files.
