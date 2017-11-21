This case arose out of a dispute between Intervenors-Appellants
Yves Bouvier and MEI Invest Ltd. (collectively,
"Bouvier") and Petitioners-Appellees Accent Delight
International Ltd. and Xitrans Finance Ltd. (collectively,
"Petitioners") over the sales to Petitioners of
thirty-eight works of art, including paintings by Picasso and van
Gogh, for a total of approximately $2 billion. Petitioners
ultimately initiated criminal and civil proceedings against Bouvier
in Monaco, France and Singapore on the grounds of fraud.
Petitioners filed a 28 U.S.C. § 1782 application in the
District Court for the Southern District of New York claiming that
Sotheby's was involved in relevant acquisitions by Bouvier.
Petitioners requested discovery of documents relevant to all
thirty-eight artworks involved in the alleged fraud. The district
court granted the discovery application with respect to the French
proceedings and denied Bouvier's request for a protective order
limiting the discovery to be used in the Monaco proceeding.
On appeal, the first issue was whether discovery was "for
use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal"
for the purposes Section 1782, where the applicant is a crime
victim authorized to submit the discovery to the foreign tribunal,
but where the applicant is not making a claim for damages. On this
issue, the Court held in the affirmative. The Court rejected
Bouvier's argument that the statute's "for use"
clause was limited to cases where monetary relief was sought.
Specifically, the Court reasoned that "Section 1782 explicitly
permits district courts to grant discovery in aid of 'criminal
investigations conducted before formal accusation,' which are
among the cases least likely to feature claims by private litigants
for money damages notwithstanding the considerable variation in
procedural rules across countries (including those involved in this
appeal)." As to the second issue on appeal, whether an
applicant that lawfully has obtained discovery under Section 1782
as to one foreign proceeding may use that discovery in another
foreign proceeding, the Court held that Section 1782 permits such
use, absent an order to the contrary by the district court. In so
finding, the Court "s[aw] no reason why the number or identity
of the foreign proceedings in which a successful applicant may use
discovery produced pursuant to the statute would fall outside that
discretionary grant" and reasoned that "Section 1782
leaves to the district courts' discretion both the decision to
grant discovery and to 'prescribe the practice and
procedure' for its production."
In a related summary order, the Court addressed the remaining
issues on appeal. It found that the district court did not abuse
its discretion in dismissing Bouvier's argument that the
district court failed to properly consider the third Intel factor,
whether the Section 1782(a) request conceals an attempt to
circumvent foreign proof-gathering restrictions. In addition, the
Court declined to resolved a district court split as to whether
Section 1782 permits discovery of documents located outside the
United States. The Court affirmed the lower court's decision in
its entirety. Bouvier v. Adelson, Case No. 16-3655 (2d Cir. Aug.
28, 2017) (Opinion at Dkt. 131 & Summary Order at Dkt. 132).
