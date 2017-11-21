The CFTC Division of Market Oversight ("DMO") extended time-limited relief to swap execution
facilities ("SEFs") from the "occurs away"
requirement in the CFTC Rule 43.2 definition of "block
trade."
Under Rule 43.2, a block trade is defined as a swap transaction
that "occurs away" from the registered SEF's or
designated contract market's rules and procedures. The recently
granted relief extends the relief provided through CFTC Letter No. 16-74 (which extended relief
granted in CFTC Letters 14-118 and 15-60).
The relief was extended in response to a request from the
Wholesale Market Brokers' Association, Americas
("WMBAA"). WMBAA asserted that under the block trade
definition in CFTC Rule 43.2, SEFs are not able to comply with a
strong>CFTC Rule 37.702(b) requirement to "facilitate
pre-execution credit checks for block trades that 'occur
away' from a SEF." WMBAA argued that a futures commission
merchant ("FCM") uses an SEF's credit check
functionality to perform credit checks. As such, credit checks are
able to occur only (i) after a swap has been executed away from the
SEF or (ii) before a swap has been executed on the SEF. WMBAA
requested a permanent solution to the compliance issues presented
by the "occurs away" requirement, but in the meantime
asked for an extension of the aforementioned exemptive relief.
In response to the request from WMBAA, the DMO agreed to extend
the relief if the following conditions are met:
the block trade is not executed on the SEF's Order Book
functionality;
the SEF adopts rules for cleared block trades indicating that
the SEF relies on the relief provided in the letter;
the block trade must (i) involve a swap listed on a registered
SEF, (ii) be executed pursuant to the SEF's rules, (iii) meet
the notional or principal amount at or above the appropriate
minimum block size applicable to the swap, and (iv) be reported to
a swap data repository pursuant to SEF and CFTC rules;
the FCM completes the pre-execution credit check pursuant to CFTC Rule
1.73 at the time at which the order for a block trade
enters the SEF's non-Order Book trading system or platform;
and
the block trade is subject to void ab initio
requirements where the swap is rejected on the basis of
credit.
The relief is now set to expire on November 15, 2020. The DMO
stated that the extended relief will allow additional time to
explore more permanent solutions relevant to screening block trade
orders.
