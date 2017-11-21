Commissioner Rostin Behnam identified four key reform
priorities: mandatory clearing, exchange trading of standardized
swaps, swap data reporting, and capital and margin requirements for
non-centrally cleared swaps.
In remarks at the Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and
Policy, Commissioner Behnam expressed support for the "broad
policy objectives" in Title VII of Dodd-Frank and said that
the CFTC acted as a "leader" in implementing
over-the-counter derivatives reforms in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis. He acknowledged that these changes have come with
"costs and unintended consequences," and expressed
support for ongoing regulatory adjustments.
Commissioner Behnam identified four key reform priorities:
Mandatory clearing of swaps: Commissioner
Behnam said that the clearing mandate has been largely successful,
but questioned the size and interconnectedness of clearinghouses,
and whether the clearing mandate and higher capital and margin
requirements for uncleared swaps have "disincentivized risk
management." He said that the CFTC will evaluate the potential
systemic effects of the clearing mandate, and that he will seek to
bolster regulations to promote a safer clearing ecosystem.
Exchange trading of standardized swaps: Mr.
Behnam noted the unintended consequences of the CFTC's trading
rules that have caused concerns as to market fragmentation and
liquidity.
Swap data reporting: Mr. Behnam argued that
the CFTC needs to develop requirements that establish "clear
parameters" for data collection and submission, including when
data must be submitted, as well as what form the data must take. He
stressed the need for data set uniformity, both across the CFTC and
with international regulators.
Capital and margin requirements for non-centrally
cleared swaps: Noting that the CFTC has yet to adopt
capital requirements for swap dealers, Mr. Behnam urged the CFTC to
develop tools to monitor market resiliency, safety and liquidity in
times of stress.
Mr. Behnam also highlighted three ongoing issues at the CFTC:
enforcement, international cooperation and technology. In each
case, he expressed general support for ongoing initiatives. As
sponsor of the Market Risk Advisory Committee, Commissioner Behnam
said he will engage in a "listening tour" to hear
perspectives on risk management from market participants,
regulators and other interested parties.
Commentary / Steven Lofchie
Commissioner Behnam's first published speech covers a lot of
ground, but does not suggest that there are new initiatives that he
will spearhead or that there are current initiatives that he
opposes. Instead, Mr. Behnam indicates he will be in observation
mode for the first part of his tenure.
In many ways, Mr. Behnam's speech is similar to the speech given by CFTC Chair J.
Christopher Giancarlo on Monday. Both Mr. Giancarlo and Mr. Behnam
expressed broad support for the policy aims of Title VII of
Dodd-Frank while noting a number of ways in which the current
derivatives regulatory framework can be upgraded (including a
handful of shared takes). One important difference may be that
Chair Giancarlo believes that there were substantial problems with
the CFTC's prior rulemakings. Commissioner Benham's remarks
seem to suggest a position closer to those of former CFTC Chair
Timothy Massad, who referenced the need only to "fine tune" the CFTC
Title VII rules. Chair Massad never conceded the existence of
material issues or attempted any significant revisions to existing
rules. Given that Commissioner Benham was last in the office of
Senator Stabenow (D. from Michigan), it is reasonable to expect
that Chair Giancarlo intends a more ambitious clean-up of the
CFTC's rules than former Chair Massad attempted or than
Commissioner Benham may be willing to support.
