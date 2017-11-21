On November 15, as has been widely reported, the Director of the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, announced by
email to his staff that he would be resigning at the end of the
month. While he did not state the reason for his departure,
it is believed that Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general,
intends to run for governor of that state.
Cordray was a holdover from the Obama administration, appointed
in July 2013 for a five-year term slated to end in July 2018.
Since its formation in 2011, the CFPB has been criticized for a
structure that centralizes power in the hands of a single director
– a radical departure from other independent federal
agencies, such as the Federal Trade Commission, which is led by a
bi-partisan panel of five Commissioners. Furthermore, the
CFPB is different from many other agencies in that the President
can only fire the director "for cause," engendering a
lawsuit still working its way through the courts. Since
President Trump's election, there have been rumors that Cordray
may be fired, although questions about the President's ability
to do so may have prevented this action.
As of November 17, President Trump is expected to announce that
Mick Mulvaney, the current Director of the Office of Management and
Budget, will serve as CFPB Acting Director. As for a
permanent replacement for Cordray, there is a significant
possibility that the President will chose someone from the ranks of
Republican attorneys general, many of whom have taken issue with
the highly-aggressive role developed at the CFPB under Cordray.
The Troutman Sanders' Consumer Financial Services
Law Monitor blog offers timely updates regarding the financial
services industry to inform you of recent changes in the law,
upcoming regulatory deadlines and significant judicial opinions
that may impact your business. To view the blog, click
here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) contracts, the most
commonly used set of construction contract forms on commercial
projects in the United States, recently released the second part of
its once-in-a-decade updates to the 2017 versions of its primary
forms.
While real estate ownership by limited liability companies (LLCs) remains an area of focus for government agencies seeking to root out money laundering and terrorism financing, a growing area of interest...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).