On November 1, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded $3.7 million in
grants to increase the adoption of cost-saving clean energy
technologies by Massachusetts low-income residents as part of the
Commonwealth's Affordable Clean Residential Energy Program
(ACRE).
Launched in April of this year, the ACRE program evolved
out of the Administration's $15 million Affordable Access to
Clean and Efficient Energy (AACEE) Initiative, which focuses on
coordinating the agencies that serve the energy and housing needs
of Massachusetts' low- and moderate-income residents. The
Initiative's goal is to increase the number of renewable
technologies employed by low-income, single-family homes throughout
the Commonwealth. To that end, an AACEE working group
published a report last year highlighting recommendations to
address barriers to clean energy investment by the state's
low-income residents. These recommendations, which included
maximizing clean energy market growth in the low-income housing
community and structuring clean energy incentives to better serve
low-income residents, have served as a guidepost for the Initiative
and its suite of programs.
Through ACRE, the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) is
awarding $2 million to Action for Boston
Community Development (ABCD), a non-profit human services
organization helping low-income residents in the greater Boston
region transition from poverty to stability. ABCD will assist in
the installation of air-source heat pumps and solar photovoltaic
systems, weatherization, and energy efficient lighting as well as
appliance replacement for qualifying single-family homes with
reported incomes below 60 percent of the State Median Income.
Energy Futures Group, an expert
consulting services organization focused on the design and
evaluation of energy efficiency and renewable energy programs, will
receive the remaining $1.7 million of the Administration's
funding and will focus their efforts on Western Massachusetts
residents living below 80 percent of the State Median Income.
The ACRE program will give low-income homeowners access to
renewable technologies, allowing these households to reduce energy
costs without out-of-pocket investment. In addition to helping
mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, the expanded use of energy
efficient appliances benefits all Massachusetts' ratepayers. By
increasing the affordability and accessibility of these
technologies, Massachusetts continues to affirm its role as a
leader in clean energy generation and the fight against climate
change.
