In June,
we covered the Supreme Court's grant of certiorari in
Oil States Energy Servs., LLC v. Greene's Energy Grp.,
LLC, 137 S. Ct. 2239 (2017). The Court will decide whether
inter partes review – an adversarial process used by
the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) since September 16, 2012 to
analyze the validity of existing patents – violates the
Constitution by extinguishing private property With its remarkably
high rate of invalidating challenged patents, inter partes
review (IPR) has become an effective method for defendants in
patent disputes to apply pressure on patent holders, often
utilizing serial IPRs to take multiple shots at invalidating
patents they infringe. With the potential for IPRs to be declared
unconstitutional, some parties have asked courts to stay active
litigation until after Oil States is decided. One court in
the Northern District of Texas recently denied such a motion to
stay in Leak Surveys, Inc. v. FLIR Systems, Inc.,
3-13-cv-02897 (TXND 2017-11-13,
Order) (Lynn, USDJ).
The plaintiff in this case filed suit for infringement on two
patents, and the defendant petitioned for IPR review. The Patent
Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") instituted IPRs on all
the asserted claims of the patents and the district court case was
stayed pending a ruling by PTAB. A year later the PTAB invalidated
all asserted claims, which the Federal Circuit affirmed. The
plaintiff requested that the stay be continued until the Supreme
Court decision in Oil States, effectively asking the trial
court to keep the case open until Oil States is
decided.
The court denied the motion, emphasizing that the PTAB
invalidated all asserted claims in this case and the plaintiff
exhausted all appeals related to the PTAB's decision.
Accordingly, the court concluded that "this case is moot...
Continuing the stay will only serve to prejudice Defendant by
delaying final resolution of this case." The plaintiff argued
that a decision in Oil States finding IPRs
unconstitutional would void all previous IPR decisions such that
they would no longer have any preclusive effect. The court
disagreed, stating "[e]ven if the Supreme Court holds that
IPRs are unconstitutional, it may choose not to apply the new rule
retroactively."
While this outcome provides little help to patent holders who
were recently on the receiving end of unfavorable inter
pates review decisions, it illustrates the profound impact
that Oil States could have on the patent system. Patent
holders and practitioners should continue to keep a close eye on
this case. Oral argument in Oil States is scheduled for
November 27, 2017, and we will continue our coverage of this
important case then.
