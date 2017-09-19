Alleges advertising pumps up synthetic steroid health claims
Too Good ...
SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) are synthetic
drugs designed to have effects similar to those of illegal anabolic
steroids, but with a much more targeted range of effects –
making them applicable in a larger range of uses and therapies.
Plaintiff Nutrition Distribution, producer of a SARM-free muscle
development supplement, filed a
complaint recently against Wicked Nutrition Labs, a maker of a
SARMs-based supplement, in the Southern District of California. The
suit alleges that Wicked is harming consumers by passing these
dangerous drugs off as dietary supplements; Nutrition Distribution
claims that SARM-based products pose health risks to consumers,
including liver damage and a heightened risk of heart disease
– bad news for the weight lifters, bodybuilders and other
athletes who are adopting Wicked's SARMs products to enhance
performance and physical appearance.
Alleged Benefits?
Nutrition Distribution, which does business under the
"Athletic Xtreme" moniker, accuses rival Wicked of making
false and misleading marketing claims regarding its SARMs-based
product. In addition to mislabeling its SARM products as
"dietary supplements," the complaint alleges that Wicked
falsely advertises its products as providing the benefits of
traditional anabolic/androgenic steroids without the harmful side
effects.
The Takeaway
The federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act precludes companies
from suing each other for labeling violations, such as the ones
alleged in this case. However, the Lanham Act provides another
legal avenue, permitting competitors to sue their rivals for unfair
competitive practices. Nutrition Distribution's suit seeks to
enjoin Wicked from producing and marketing its SARM products, as
well as seeking compensatory damages and the award of Wicked's
profits under the Lanham Act. Nutrition Distribution recently filed
suit against Dynamic Technical Formulations, another rival, on
similar grounds.
September 8 article in Bloomberg BNA's Health IT Law & Industry Report and other publications, "Cybersecurity Costs Could Prompt Future Hospital Mergers," discussed the factors creating rising pressure on many smaller hospitals to merge or be acquired. Day Pitney's Eric Fader was quoted in the article.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, on Aug. 28, 2017, announced steps the agency is taking to begin rolling out policies and guidance documents to clarify its oversight over regenerative medicine products.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).