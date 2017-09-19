Advanced ingredient requires specific "not from mom"
label
Formula Forward
Abbott Nutrition did something unique.
It added a new ingredient to its Similac Pro-Advance and
Pro-Sensitive infant formulas that, until now, had only been
available in human breast milk: 2'-fucosyllactose human milk
oligosaccharide, or 2'-FL HMO. This particular carbohydrate,
the most abundant chemical of its kind in the milk of most American
mothers, has been linked to demonstrated benefits for babies,
including boosts to their immune system.
It's the Source
When Mead Johnson Nutrition challenged Abbott's advertising
before the National Advertising Division (NAD), it didn't
dispute the nature of the new ingredient, or the claims that have
been made about its benefits. Instead, it challenged the use of the
words "human milk" in advertising the product.
Abbott had used several tag lines with the phrase, including
"COMING SOON SIMILAC WITH HUMAN MILK OLIGOSACCHARIDE" and
"Closest to breast milk . . . Unlike other formulas, we have
2'-FL HMO, an immune-nourishing prebiotic that circulates
throughout the body." NAD also reviewed whether the ingredient
was "derived from human milk or that only Abbott products
provide immune nourishing benefits."
The Decision
In its
decision, NAD dispensed of the notion that Abbott was making a
boast about Similac's superiority. The company, NAD maintained,
was merely advertising its exclusive use of the ingredient. The
product benefits were also not in dispute.
On the central concern regarding the human milk claims, NAD
recommended that Abbott add "not from human milk" in a
conspicuous fashion to ensure the advertising did not play on the
preference of new parents for products derived from human milk. The
division also recommended that existing advertising be adjusted to
make the same notice conspicuous.
The Takeaway
Abbott Nutrition agreed with the requested changes, and promised
to comply fully with NAD's decision.
