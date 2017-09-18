Last month we told you that a court in Florida had ordered the
Winn-Dixie supermarket chain to make its websites accessible to
persons with vision impairments by following the Web Content
Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 standards (WCAG 2.0). This
month, another court has weighed in. In an opinion published
on September 6, 2017 (but issued earlier on July 31, 2017), Judge
Jack B. Weinstein of the Southern District of New York ruled that a
retail website was a place of public accommodation under the
Americans with Disabilities Act (as well as under state and local
law) and therefore the owner the website had to take "the
steps necessary to ensure that the blind have full and equal
enjoyment of its website – provided that taking such steps
would not impose an undue burden on Blick or fundamentally alter
the website." Andrews v. Blick Art Materials,
LLC, 17-CV-767, NYLJ 1202797331595, at *15 (EDNY, Decided July
31, 2017).
Judge Weinstein rejected Blick's argument that web-only
services need not be accessible. Rather, the court held that
a website could be a place of public accommodation and that the
purpose of the ADA is to ensure equal access to persons with
disabilities. The court thought it would be
"absurd" to conclude otherwise. "A rigid
adherence to a physical nexus requirement leaves potholes of
discrimination in what would otherwise be a smooth road to
integration. It would be perverse to give such an
interpretation to a statute intended to comprehensively remedy
discrimination." Id. at *23.
Likewise, the court also rejected the argument that the
Department of Justice's failure to issue specific rules for
website accessibility for public accommodations was no excuse for
delay: "The plaintiff has made a prima facie case that
Blick is violating his rights under the ADA. The court will
not delay in adjudicating his claim on the off-chance the DOJ
promptly issues regulations it has contemplated issuing for seven
years but has yet to make significant progress on."
Id. at *32.
Blick also argued that because there were no rules it was
impossible to comply. Judge Weinstein acknowledged that the
lack of specific rules did lead to uncertainty about compliance,
but he pointed out that the ADA is meant to be flexible, with lots
of gray area:
"But the anti-discrimination provisions the defendant is
accused of violating are not simple checklists of clear-cut rules-
they are standards that are meant to be applied contextually and
flexibly. The 'gray' the defendant complains of is a
feature of the Act.
The ADA requires public accommodations to provide
'reasonable modifications' or 'auxiliary aids or
services' to disabled individuals to ensure them the 'full
and equal enjoyment' of the goods, services, and accommodations
places of public accommodation provide; public accommodations do
not discriminate if the modifications needed are unreasonable or
would 'fundamentally alter the nature' of the good, service
or accommodation; they also do not discriminate if the provision of
auxiliary aids or services would be 'unduly burdensome'...
Id. at *33-34.
This decision reminds us that advocacy groups and others are
filing lawsuits to enforce website accessibility. Businesses
that maintain websites are advised to discuss universal
accessibility with their website designers so that they are
prepared to address these issues.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In recent years, courts have issued varying rulings as to whether online or mobile users adequately consented to user agreements or terms of service when completing an online purchase or registering for a service.
On August 14, 2017, on a motion for preliminary injunction, the District Court for the Northern District of California held that LinkedIn, a social network owned by Microsoft, Inc., could not continue to block hiQ...
In June 2017, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida found that the operator of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).