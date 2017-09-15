On August 14, 2017, the Southern District of New York determined
that Costco Wholesale Corp. owed Tiffany and Co. over $19 million
in damages for trademark infringement.
The case arose out of Costco's marketing and display of
non-Tiffany-brand solitaire diamond rings proximate to signage
reading "Platinum Tiffany" and "Round Diamond
Ring," or "Platinum Tiffany" and "Round
Brilliant Solitaire Ring." On September 8, 2015, the
court granted Tiffany summary judgement, holding Costco liable for
trademark infringement and trademark counterfeiting. A jury
trial was subsequently held on Tiffany's claim seeking damages,
including profits, and statutory and punitive damages. The
jury estimated Costco's profits dating back to 2007 to be $3.7
million, but finding that sum inadequate to compensate Tiffany,
added a further $1.8 million to the award. In addition, the
jury awarded Tiffany $2 million in statutory damages and $8.25
million in punitive damages.
The court treated the jury's profit determination as
advisory, reciting its own independent findings of fact and
conclusions of law. It found that Tiffany had proved that
Costco's sales, net of returns, were approximately $7.2 million
during the relevant period. The court was unpersuaded by
Costco's expert's testimony that Costco's profits were
limited to a 10.31% margin because credible evidence showed that
Costco's profits also include substantial sums derived from
warehouse membership fees, which enable Costco to charge less of a
markup on individual products. Accordingly, the court
stated:
In light of the role of the
membership fees in Costco's business model and of its use of
Tiffany's mark in selling fine jewelry, which is prominently
displayed at the entrance of the stores to catch the eye of the
customer, the Court finds it necessary and appropriate as an
equitable matter to impute a sufficient portion of the membership
revenue to the sale of these rings to bring the recoverable profit
margin on the rights into the profit margin range of a typical
run-of-the-mill jewelry store, which is approximately 50-100%.
Because of this, the court found the jury's advisory award
of $3.7 million in profits, which was slightly more than 50% of the
sales revenue proven in connection with those sales, was an
appropriate award attributable to the infringing sales. It
disagreed, however that this award was inadequate and that an
additional award of $1.8 million was necessary. Finding no
extenuating circumstances that warranted a denial of treble
damages, the court found Tiffany was entitled to recover $11.1
million total, as well as its reasonable attorney's fees.
The court rejected Costco's arguments regarding the punitive
damages award, finding it allowable under New York law, justified
by the trial evidence, and not unconstitutional or otherwise
excessive. The final tally: Tiffany was entitled to
recover trebled profits of $11.1 million (or, in the alternative,
$2 million in statutory damages), and punitive damages of $8.25
million.
The case is Tiffany and Co. v. Costco Wholesale Corp.,
No. 1:13-cv-01041-LTS-DCF.
