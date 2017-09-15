The Trump Administration believes that Obama-era guidance
regarding sexual assault on college campuses created a "failed
system" that was a "disservice to everyone
involved," Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said
on September 7, 2017. According to DeVos, "There must be a
better way forward."
Enacted in 1972, Title IX is a federal law that prohibits
discrimination based on sex in the educational setting. This
includes protection from sexual harassment, including sexual
violence.
In April 2011, under the Obama Administration, the Department of
Education Office for Civil Rights issued guidance to educational
institutions across the country, known as the "Dear Colleague
Letter" (DCL). This DCL, in conjunction with the 2014
Q&As, stated that sexual violence is a form of discrimination
under Title IX and that educational institutions had to address
sexual violence in order to provide equal access to education. The
DCL also set forth expectations for educational institutions in
addressing sexual violence claims. Critics have said the guidance
is unfair toward the accused and has created a quasi-legal
system.
While DeVos made clear that the Trump Administration plans to
step away from the sexual assault guidelines issued during the
Obama-era, she did not announce any new policies that would be put
in place immediately to help combat sexual assault on college and
university campuses across the country. However, she said that, in
developing rules to replace the current policy, the Department of
Education will launch a notice-and-comment process to incorporate
the insights of all parties and it also would seek university,
legal, and medical expertise. Further, DeVos said that "the
era of 'rule by letter' is over" (apparently referring
to the 2011 DCL and its subsequent guidance), and promised that the
Office for Civil Rights, which is comprised of unelected officials,
would stop its previous practice of issuing guidance through
letters.
Jackson Lewis will continue to monitor this situation and
provide updates.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
