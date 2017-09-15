Single text nets $1.3 million in cards for text
recipients
First Call
The Hooters TCPA saga began six years ago, when Hooters started
a text message marketing campaign that asked customers to opt in to
the company’s advertising and marketing text system. By
sending a short code to the company, customers consented to
receiving texts about special offers and promotions.
Michael Etzel alleged that he eventually opted out of the
message system, and expected that he would not receive another
text. Nonetheless, Etzel claims in his April 2015 class action, a new text did come – a
solitary missive reading “Hooters Fans: Our mClub has moved!
Don’t worry, you’ll still receive exclusive news, just
from a new number. Reply STOP to unsubscribe Msg&Data Rates may
apply.”
A Case With Wings
Etzel filed suit in the Northern District of Georgia under the
Telephone Consumer Protection Act, seeking treble damages under the
Act because Hooters had allegedly knowingly ignored opt-out
requests. In November 2016, the court denied Hooters’ motion
to dismiss that had argued that Etzel’s suit lacked standing
because it did not allege any “injury-in-fact that is both
concrete and particularized,” as required by the then
six-month-old Spokeo Supreme Court ruling. The district court held
that even “sending a single text message in violation of the
TCPA constitutes an injury-in-fact to the recipient so as to
provide standing.”
The Takeaway
Having lost the procedural standing defense, Hooters negotiated
a settlement to resolve the litigation. Hooters
denied violating the TCPA and that it did not have consent to send
the texts, but promised to distribute $1.3 million in gift cards to
the recipients of the text, agreed to pay attorneys’ fees of
more than $400,000 and paid Etzel $10,000. The ambiguous Spokeo
standing standard continues to be less of a shield for class action
defendants than the defense bar had hoped, and TCPA claims continue
to be popular with plaintiffs’ lawyers due to the law’s
statutory penalties, which can become large when aggregated across
a class. Had Hooters’ text program opt-in required acceptance
of terms that included arbitration and class action waiver, it
might have avoided this result, even if it had mistakenly ignored
some opt-outs.
