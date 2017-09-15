Keep Your Eyes Open, Even If You Don't Think You Need
To
Workers at Nissan's factory in Canton, Mississippi, have
strongly rejected representation by the United Auto Workers —
63% to 37% — despite a multi-year organizing campaign. Nissan
spent enormous resources in a counter-campaign that included a
local advertising blitz consisting of television commercial spots,
newspaper and radio advertisements, and Spotify ads. Nissan's
expenditure to stay union-free in the traditionally union-free
South provides a valuable lesson to employers: Do not be complacent
about the prospect of unionization, regardless of location and
organizing history.
More Realistic NLRB Approach to Employer Rules Ahead
Now that Republican Marvin Kaplan has been sworn in as a Member
of the National Labor Relations Board and Republican William
Emanuel is expected to be confirmed soon by the Senate, giving the
Board a pro-business majority, the stage is set for changes at the
NLRB. Topping the areas for change is the NLRB's analysis of
employer rules and policies. According to former-Board member Brian
Hayes, as reported in the Daily Labor Report, it
"certainly is possible" that in the 11 weeks from
September to the end of Chairman Philip Miscimarra's term in
November, the NLRB could issue a decision making its test on
employment rules and policies more employer-friendly. While the
Board may become more employer-friendly, the term of pro-labor NLRB
General Counsel Richard Griffin, who decides what cases to
prosecute, does not expire until November 4.
Private Unions Count, Too
Most union organizing is conducted by international labor
organizations, such as the Teamsters or Service Employees. But
federal labor law also protects the right of employees to form
their own unions, so-called private unions, without the involvement
of an outside labor organization. Such unions often are fueled by
strong, local worksite issues, championed by employee-leaders, and
aided by the failure of local management to recognize or address
those issues. As local union organizing does not fit the profile of
traditional organizing, some typical early signs of union
organizing (e.g., rumors of meetings or distribution of flyers and
authorization cards) may not be present. Rather, private union
organizing is organic and harder to detect as employees simply talk
with each other, and the workplace appears "status quo."
This underscores how critical it is for employers to have a keen
sense of the rhythm of their workplaces to ensure they recognize
the subtle early signs of private union organizing.
Strength in Numbers: Unions Banding Together to Organize
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka says his union is working on a
new organizing technique, according to the Daily Labor
Report. The new strategy involves collaboration among unions
to organize by "sector" (e.g., building trades,
transportation, public sector, and professional employees), rather
than individual union pursuit of representation rights at a single
employer. According to Trumka, labor's collective effort is
necessary to counter deep-pocket supporters of conservative causes,
such as right-to-work legislation. However, some are skeptical
about the new strategy, saying unions' problems actually stem
from their poor relationships with rank-and-file members and
questioning whether unions can work together.
