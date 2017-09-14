This question is the most recent culmination of a long line of
military-related issues with the LGBT community that far pre-date
the Trump Administration. Historically, the military took the
position that transgender people are medically unfit to serve.
Although case law is sparse, that justification was validated in
Doe v. Alexander, 510 F. Supp. 900 (D.
Minn., 1981) and again in Leland v. Orr, 528 F.2d 584
(9th Cir. 1987).
After a RAND Study performed on behalf of the
Department of Justice suggested that the impact of allowing
transgender people to serve in the military to be minimal, former
Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced the military's shift in
policy to allow transgender people to enlist or openly serve in the
military. Remnants of that earlier medically-based policy are
apparent in the language of this new policy.
Now, the Trump Administration is backpedaling from that change
and many people are left asking the question, "Can they do
that? Is this even legal?" The answer is complicated.
Under the Constitution, Congress has the authority to
"make rules for the government and regulation of the land and
naval forces." This leaves courts hesitant to interfere in
intra-military decision-making. However, that power cannot be used
in a way that violates a person's constitutional rights.
Bearing that in mind, the question is really whether, by
prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military,
the government is infringing on individual's constitutional
rights.
When it comes to the Equal Protection Clause, courts generally
review government actions through "rational basis
review." What that means is that the court determines whether
a law is rationally related to a legitimate government interest.
Under this standard of review, it does not matter whether a
government's position is supported by evidence or empirical
data. If there is a hypothetical, legitimate interest that is
served by the government's action, it will withstand the
court's scrutiny. This is a pretty low bar.
The issues are more complicated when government actions affect a
particular group of people on the basis of gender. In these
circumstances, a person is entitled to a heightened standard of
scrutiny. The government must show that the challenged law serves
an important government interest, and that the discriminatory means
employed are substantially related to achieving that interest. The
government's justification must be genuine and exceedingly
persuasive – not hypothetical. This is called
"intermediate scrutiny."
There is no case law from the Supreme Court to provide guidance
as to which standard of scrutiny should apply to transgender
people, but lower courts in the last several years have applied
intermediate scrutiny to analyses involving transgender status,
which gives support to the premise that this is the appropriate
level of review for this issue.
There are serious questions as to whether the government's
retrenchment on transgender policy can clear this intermediate
scrutiny hurdle. Certainly, the government has a substantial
interest in managing our military's costs and maintaining an
effective and cohesive military. The recent policy announcement,
however, provided no basis for the idea that allowing transgender
people to serve would negatively impact these interests. Further,
the RAND Study evaluated these concerns and ultimately found that
allowing transgender people to serve openly would have a minimal
impact on military readiness and healthcare costs. As a result of
the findings of that study, the government lifted its ban. Given
that the government's policy rationale for its discriminatory
action must be genuine and persuasive, it will be interesting to
see which arguments unfold to justify this recent change.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Recent agency guidance, rulemakings, and enforcement actions—all issued prior to the change in administrations—demonstrate the financial regulatory agencies' commitment to enforcing the Bank Secrecy Act...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).