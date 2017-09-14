Joint FTC / DOJ Guidance: Hurricanes Harvey And Irma

Businesses and individuals in Texas, Florida, the Southeast,
Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are preparing for a massive
recovery and reconstruction effort in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey
and Irma. The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ)
and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have issued antitrust guidance that reiterates key principles of
permissible and impermissible competitor collaboration and provides
useful examples related to disaster recovery.
As before, the DOJ will criminally
prosecute businesses involved in naked price-fixing, bid-rigging,
or market-allocation agreements. The FTC and DOJ will investigate
and take action against civil violations of the antitrust
laws.
At the same time, the federal
antitrust laws are sufficiently flexible to allow pro-competitive
collaborations that benefit consumers as set forth in the FTC/DOJ Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations
Among Competitors. Joint ventures and other collaborations can
in some cases bring goods or services to market more quickly or at
lower cost than the firms could do on their own.
As the agencies explained,
"[T]he recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may require a
range of collaborative efforts among competing firms —
including joint ventures, joint licensing, and other similar
contractual arrangements. Such collaborative efforts are subject to
review under the antitrust laws, however, joint efforts of limited
duration by businesses to restore [...] services more effectively
and to assist the affected communities in recovering from the
devastation may be beneficial and should not generally raise
antitrust concerns. For example, hospitals or other health care
facilities temporarily may need to combine certain resources or
services to meet the health care needs of affected communities.
Similarly, two or more firms might combine their distribution
networks to better or more quickly bring needed products or
services to their customers. These collaborations can be
accomplished in a manner consistent with the antitrust laws rather
than in conflict with them."
WHAT THIS MEANS
The Agencies' analytical framework for judging competitor
collaborations remains in force: traditionally per se illegal
offenses such as price fixing, bid rigging, and market allocation
will be subject to prosecution. However, competitor collaborations
that serve a pro-competitive purpose will be analyzed flexibly
under the rule of reason with due regard for the competitive
conditions created by the devastation. In particular, the agencies
will be mindful of the consumer benefits of temporary
collaborations designed to speed the restoration of essential
services.
