Applying the doctrine of judicial estoppel, a district court
refused to compel arbitration finding that the arbitration clause
in a reinsurance agreement was unenforceable under a Virginia
statute that voided a mandatory arbitration clause in an
"insurance contract." On appeal, the issue was whether an
arbitrator can be delegated the authority to decide if a contract
is an "insurance contract" under the statute. The Fourth
Circuit held that the district court properly refused to compel
arbitration, but committed reversible error by applying judicial
estoppel to reach that conclusion.
The contract here was a Reinsurance Participation Agreement
("RPA"). An arbitration clause in the RPA had a
"delegation provision" granting authority to resolve all
questions of arbitrability to the arbitrator. This included the
right to decide if the RPA was an "insurance contract"
under Virginia law, and, in turn, whether the arbitration clause
was void. The Fourth Circuit narrowed the issue to the
enforceability of the delegation provision itself and applied a
two-prong test: (1) did the insured specifically challenge the
delegation provision, not the entire arbitration clause; and if so
(2) was the provision unenforceable "upon such grounds as
exist at law or in equity."
The Court held that the first prong was satisfied because the
insured challenged "any" arbitration provision in the
RPA, and asserted that the delegation provision was unenforceable
under Virginia law. It explained that, to grant an arbitrator the
authority to answer a "core" question of Virginia
insurance law—whether a contract is an "insurance
contract"—would undermine "the precise outcome
Virginia sought to prevent" in enacting the statute; namely,
guaranteeing insureds access to Virginia courts. Thus, the Court
found that delegation provisions in even "putative"
insurance contracts governed by Virginia law are invalid, "at
least to the extent such provisions authorize an arbitrator to
resolve whether the contract at issue is an 'insurance
contract.'"
Finally, the Court held that the district court abused its
discretion in applying judicial estoppel to preclude the insurer
from arguing on the merits that the RPA was not an "insurance
contract" for purposes of Virginia law. The Court therefore
remanded the case for full briefing on that issue.
Crime policies, among others, typically provide what seems like a broad grant of computer coverage, such as "We will pay for loss … resulting directly from the use of any computer to fraudulently cause a transfer … ."
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).