The Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") recently
announced that it had reached a
settlement in an investigation of social media influencers'
alleged deceptive business practices. According to the FTC,
the subject administrative complaint was the agency's first
ever investigation of individual social media influencers for
product endorsement-related practices.
What was the nature of the FTC allegations?
The FTC's complaint alleged that the individual social media
influencers were the owners and operators of a company, CGSO Lotto,
that allowed consumers to gamble using online gaming-related
virtual items as currency. According to the FTC, the owners
posted videos on YouTube and disseminated tweets on Twitter in
which they promoted CSGO Lotto and encouraged viewers to use the
gambling service without disclosing that they were officers and
owners of the subject company. Further, the owners were
alleged to have also paid other social media influencers to promote
the company and its website on various social media platforms
without requiring the influencers to disclose those payments in the
posts. As a result, the FTC initiated administrative
proceedings against CSGO Lotto and its owners for: (1) falsely
claiming that the social media posts represented the independent
opinions of impartial users of the service; (2) failing to disclose
that their social media influencers were providing paid
endorsements; and (3) failing to disclose that they were the owners
and officers of the company in their own social media
endorsements. The FTC alleged that the foregoing amounted to
deceptive business practices in violation of the law.
Social Media Influencers and the Law
As we have previously
blogged, the FTC's regulations concerning social media
influencers require that each influencer disclose the relationship
that s/he has with the subject advertiser, as well as his or her
receipt of any compensation and/or free products or services in
exchange for the endorsement that s/he is providing. The use
of social media influencers in advertising campaigns can generate
tremendous benefits and brand recognition for businesses.
However, it is important to be aware of the associated pitfalls,
which may put advertisers, marketers and social media influencers
at great legal risk. As such, it is important for businesses
to work with knowledgeable counsel before commencing any online
advertising campaign which will employ social media
influencers.
In recent years, courts have issued varying rulings as to whether online or mobile users adequately consented to user agreements or terms of service when completing an online purchase or registering for a service.
In June 2017, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida found that the operator of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).