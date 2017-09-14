There certainly has been no shortage of publicity about the
potential for wage and hour claims for time spent by hourly
employees using smartphones or other electronic devices for work
while off duty. Many employers have tried to address the need to
pay for such time, and to avoid litigation, by promulgating
procedures for such employees to record and be paid for the hours
they work on mobile devices. That should be the end of it, but
litigation continues when employees, for their own reasons, choose
not to follow those procedures or to put in for the additional
time. But is the employer responsible for that?
That was the issue presented in Allen v. City of Chicago, Case No. 16-1029 (7th Cir. Aug.
3, 2017). In that case, the city of Chicago apparently provided
BlackBerry devices for officers working in its organized crime
division. Incidentally, the case was filed in 2010, when such
devices were more common – the opinion does not reflect
whether the falloff in the popularity of that product resulted in
different mobile devices being provided. Officers who used the
BlackBerrys when off duty, a frequent occurrence due to the nature
of their work, could submit "time due slips" to their
supervisors to be paid for that time. In many cases, however, the
officers simply did not submit those slips and thus were never paid
for the time they had spent on their mobile devices during off
hours. As the trial court found, while supervisors could in theory
cross-check the work done by the officers with their time slips to
find instances where work was done but not compensated, doing so
was largely impractical. Following a six-day bench trial, the trial
court entered judgment against the class.
The Seventh Circuit affirmed. It noted that the police
department had a reasonable system in place for the submission of
time and was not responsible if the officers chose not to use it.
It distinguished the case from instances in which employees might
have been discouraged from submitting time or where no procedure
was in place. It rejected the notion that the department's
pressure on supervisors to reduce overtime or the concern of
officers about the "culture" constituted a violation.
The court found that the city's policies were not airtight,
and it was particularly concerned about certain of the
department's policies that were not FLSA-compliant, but the
case demonstrates that having a reasonable procedure can provide a
defense for an employer in off-the-clock cases.
One very frustrating aspect of this case is that there was no
question that the officers could simply have submitted the slips
and received overtime. And yet it took seven years, no doubt
extensive class briefing, an expensive trial and an appeal to
resolve the case against a group of employees who likely had the
support of both the city and the public. While the remark
attributed to then-Mayor Richard M. Daley when the suit was filed
that the suit was "silliness" may have been too strong,
the time, energy and money expended to resolve an issue that could
easily have been avoided reflects difficulties the courts have had
in resolving wage and hour class and collective actions.
The bottom line: An employer may have to take a class action
case to trial to prove it, but a reasonable, well-written policy to
enter time for off-the-clock work may prove to be a defense even in
class or collective action litigation.
