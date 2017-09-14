Yesterday, we began our analysis of the individual Justices'
voting records in death penalty cases – specifically, how
often each Justice voted with the majority. Today, we'll
review the data for the years 2000 through 2010. First, the
years 2000 through 2004. Justices McMorrow (34 cases), Rarick
(4 cases) and Bilandic (17 cases) voted with the majority in 100%
of their death penalty cases. Justice Fitzgerald voted with
the majority in 94.12% of his seventeen death penalty cases.
Justice Garman voted with the majority in 93.75% of her sixteen
cases, and Justice Freeman voted with the majority in 91.18% of his
thirty-four death penalty cases. Justices Heiple and Rathje
voted with the majority in 88.24% of their seventeen death penalty
cases. Justice Miller voted with the majority in 82.35% of
his seventeen death penalty cases during these years. Justice
Kilbride voted with the majority in 76.47% of his cases and Justice
Thomas in three quarters of his cases. By this time, Justice
Harrison was dissenting with respect to the penalty in most death
cases – he voted with the majority in only 37.93% of his
cases.
For the years 2005 through 2010, Justices Thomas, Karmeier and
Fitzgerald each voted with the majority in all their death penalty
cases. Justices Freeman and Garman voted with the majority in
92.86% of their fourteen cases. Justice Burke voted with the
majority in ninety percent of her ten cases. Justice Kilbride
voted with the majority in three quarters of his twelve death
penalty cases, and Justice McMorrow voted with the majority in two
of her three death penalty cases – 66.67%.
Join us back here next Tuesday as we continue our analysis of
the individual Justices' voting records in death penalty
cases.
