In a brief
court filing on Tuesday, the Trump Administration dropped its
appeal of the injunction preventing the Obama Administration's
new overtime rule from going into effect.
The new overtime rule, which was supposed to have gone into
effect last December, would have raised the "salary level
test" for executive, administrative, and professional workers
from $455 per week to $913 per week. A federal judge in Texas
issued a nation-wide injunction in November preventing the rule
from taking effect. The injunction order called into question both
the appropriateness of the amount of the new salary level test, as
well as the Department of Labor's authority to establish a
salary level test at all. In its appeal of the injunction, the
Trump Administration
backed away from the $913 amount, but defended the authority to
establish a salary level test. Last week, the district court judge
issued a new order in which he
struck down the new overtime rule, but did not disturb the
government's authority to establish a salary level test.
The Department of Justice now says that in light of the order
striking down the rule, its appeal is "moot."
This action indicates the end of the road for the Obama
Administration's overtime rule. But it's not the end of the
story. In July, the Department of Labor issued a
new Request for Information seeking input on possible changes
to the overtime rules. The comment period on this request is open
through September 25. The Department of Labor has suggested that
new rulemaking on overtime will be coming in the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
