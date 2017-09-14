If your company provides parental leave benefits beyond what is
required by law, it is important that the company's policies
and practices ensure male and female employees are being treated
consistent with the prohibition of discrimination based on sex.
On August 30, 2017, the EEOC filed suit against Estée
Lauder in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Pennsylvania claiming that the cosmetic company discriminated
against male employees by implementing a paid parental leave policy
that provides lesser parental leave benefits to male employees than
to female employees. EEOC v. Estée Lauder Companies, Inc., No.
2:17-cv-03897-JP (E.D. PA)
The paid parental leave policy at issue in this case–which
was implemented by Estée Lauder in 2013–provides
"primary caregivers" six weeks of paid parental leave for
child bonding and only offers "secondary caregivers" two
weeks of paid leave for child bonding. In addition, "primary
caregivers" are also provided with flexible return-to-work
benefits that are not similarly provided to "secondary
caregivers." On its face, this policy does not appear to
provide different benefits to new mothers or female employees and
new fathers or male employees; however, in practice, the company
only allows male employees to receive "secondary
caregiver" leave benefits under this policy.
This case arose when a male employee's request for six weeks
of child-bonding leave as the "primary caregiver" was
denied and he was only allowed to take two weeks of bonding leave.
According to the lawsuit, the company told him that the
"primary caregiver" designation only applied in
"surrogacy situations." The EEOC claims that the practice
of only allowing men to take two weeks of paid leave, while
allowing women six weeks and flexible return-to-work benefits
violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act of
1963.
The EEOC has made it clear that addressing sex-based pay
discrimination, including benefits such as paid leave, is a
priority. So it is not surprising that the agency has gone after
one of the world's leading cosmetic companies over this issue
and this is probably not the last suit of its kind. With the rising
corporate trend of providing generous parental leave benefits to
employees, it is important companies who are following this trend
to be mindful of their policies and potential claims of disparate
treatment and/or disparate impact.
This topic has been on the horizon for some time now and the
EEOC is starting to take action. If your company provides parental
leave benefits beyond what is required by law, it is important that
you review those policies and practices now to ensure male and
female employees are being treated consistent with the prohibition
of discrimination based on sex.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
