On August 31, 2017, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Plano,
Texas abrogated the United States Department of Labor
("DOL") changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act
("FLSA") regulations with respect to overtime pay (the
"Overtime Rule"). The Overtime Rule would have
raised the salary threshold for overtime eligibility to almost
double the current threshold. While not absolute, this ruling
provides employers a stronger inclination that the Overtime Rule
will not survive, alleviating employers from the financial and
administrative burden the new regulations would have caused.
Background
The Overtime Rule was finalized in 2016, during the last year of
the Obama administration. The Overtime Rule increased the salary
threshold for the FLSA's white collar exemptions from $23,660
to $47,476 annually. The salary threshold for the "highly
compensated employee" exemption also increased, from $100,000
to approximately $134,000. The DOL's reasoning for these
increases was that the salary thresholds were out of date, having
been set years ago without ever being adjusted for inflation.
Employers argued that the Overtime Rule set the salary thresholds
too high, which would hurt businesses by significantly increasing
both employers' wage obligations and the administrative and
financial burden of tracking overtime for a larger number of
employees.
The Overtime Rule was set to take effect on December 1, 2016.
However, in November 2016, Judge Mazzant granted a preliminary injunction
postponing its effective date. Since then, there has been
litigation regarding the validity of the Overtime Rule. Finally, on
August 31, 2017, Judge Mazzant granted plaintiffs' motion for
summary judgment, filed collectively by various states, holding the
Overtime Rule as invalid.
Court's Reasoning
In order to qualify as exempt under the FLSA, an employee must
satisfy three separate requirements: (1) the salary basis test, (2)
the salary threshold test, and (3) the duties test. Judge Mazzant
found that the Overtime Rule would increase the salary thresholds
so significantly that they would function as a bright-line test for
the overtime exemptions, effectively eliminating the need to
analyze an employee's job duties. Judge Mazzant held that the
congressional intent is unambiguous and that employees who perform
"bona fide executive, administrative, or professional
capacity" duties are exempt from overtime pay under the FLSA.
Because the Overtime Rule would exclude so many employees who
perform exempt duties, Judge Mazzant found that the Overtime Rule
was not a reasonable interpretation of the FLSA.
Next Steps
The DOL has the option of appealing Judge Mazzant's decision
to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. In the
alternative, the DOL could propose a new set of regulations with a
revised salary threshold. Only time will tell if the DOL pursues
either of these options, especially under the new administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
