On August 23, Massachusetts joined the eight other states in the
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) in announcing a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an
additional 30 percent by 2030 relative to 2020 levels. The
nation's first market-based regulatory program to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, the RGGI counts Connecticut, Delaware,
Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont,
and Massachusetts as members. Since 2009, the initiative has
employed a cap-and-trade program to lower emissions, and the
proceeds from the pollution permit auctions are used to support
energy efficiency programs in the member states. This most recent
plan would lower emissions by more than 65 percent since the
initiative's inception.
Coming after more than a year of negotiations, the new proposal would set a regional cap of
75,147,784 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, which would
drop by about 3 percent per year until 2030. The RGGI will accept
public comments on the proposal at a hearing on September 25, after
which the group will conduct additional economic analysis and
publish a revised proposal. From there, each member state must
follow its own statutes and regulatory processes to meet the
emissions goals.
The consortium has been lauded for its success in achieving carbon dioxide emissions
reductions and extensive investment in clean energy technology. A
2016 report by the Acadia Center found RGGI states reduced
emissions by 16 percent more than other states while energy prices
fell by an average of 3.4 percent. The regional permit auctions
have generated more than $2.7 billion in proceeds used to build a
cleaner energy system, and healthcare cost savings from emissions
reductions are estimated to be nearly $6 billion.
In 2008, Massachusetts enacted the Global Warming Solutions Act, which requires
the state to achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 10-25
percent below 1990 levels by 2020 and a reduction of at least 80
percent by 2050. As part of the RGGI, Massachusetts is well on its
way to securing those goals, having reduced emissions by 21.3
percent from 1990 levels as of 2014. Since 2008, the state has reinvested $306 million from auction
proceeds in various efforts to increase the energy efficiency of
homes and businesses and implement clean energy resources. These
developments have no doubt helped Massachusetts become the
nation's leader in clean technology, securing the top ranking
among states for energy efficiency six years in a row.
