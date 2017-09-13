On September 5, 2017, the Trump Administration announced the end
of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which
was created by the Obama Administration in 2012 through an
Executive Order. Through DACA, nearly 800,000 undocumented
individuals have been granted temporary work authorization and
deferred action (which offered some protection from deportation).
DACA recipients are immigrants who arrived in the U.S. in 2007 or
earlier as children under the age of 16, who had no legal
immigration status when the DACA program started in 2012.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memorandum and accompanying FAQs that rescind the 2012 memorandum that
established DACA and explain how and when its protections will end.
DACA recipients are protected from deportation proceedings and are
granted work permits and sometimes also advance parole, which
grants the right to return to the U.S. after international travel.
Here’s how yesterday’s rescission of DACA impacts these
individuals:
Deferred Action and Employment Authorization:
Current DACA recipients will keep their work permits and
deferred action grants until they expire (two years after
issuance). Initial DACA applications and associated applications
for employment authorization that are pending will be processed,
but no new initial DACA requests received after September 5, 2017
will be accepted.
Renewal DACA applications and associated applications for
employment authorization that are pending will be processed. USCIS
will also continue accepting renewal applications through October
5, 2017, for existing DACA recipients whose benefits expire March
5, 2018 or earlier. DACA recipients can still apply to replace a
valid EAD that has been lost, stolen, or destroyed.
Advance Parole Travel Authorization:
USCIS will not approve any more DACA-based applications for
advance parole. Pending applications for advance parole will be
administratively closed, and USCIS will refund the filing fees.
While existing advance parole may be honored, DACA recipients
should seek counsel before departing the U.S. with the intention to
return. DHS may revoke or terminate advance parole at any time,
including while the recipient is outside the U.S., resulting in the
individual being denied re-entry to the U.S.
DHS confirmed that it would not terminate or revoke previously
approved grants of DACA or work permits solely based on its
decision to rescind the DACA program. It also stated that
“information provided to USCIS in DACA requests will not be
proactively provided to ICE and CBP for the purpose of immigration
enforcement proceedings, unless the requestor meets the criteria
for the issuance of a Notice To Appear or a referral to ICE under
the criteria set forth in USCIS’ Notice to Appear guidance
(www.uscis.gov/NTA).” Thus, it remains to
be seen whether USCIS will collaborate with ICE in identifying DACA
recipients whose deferred action has expired so that they can be
put into removal proceedings to be deported.
Bottom Line
Unless Congress acts to provide a legislative remedy, hundreds
of thousands of members of the American workforce will lose their
work authorization over the next two and a half years. In the
meantime, employers should treat these workers normally and should
accept their unexpired work authorization documents as satisfactory
evidence of work authorization to complete or re-verify an I-9
form. Employers should not single out or inquire whether any
specific employee is a DACA recipient, but may provide information
about the end of the DACA program to their workforces.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
