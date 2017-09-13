The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is
being rescinded, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on
September 5, 2017.
The DACA program was implemented in 2012 by an executive order
signed by President Barack Obama. Under the program, certain individuals who
arrived in the United States as children are eligible for DACA
protection and corresponding employment authorization.
Approximately 800,000 individuals have been granted deferred action
under the program.
Adjudicate on a case-by-case basis
initial and renewal DACA petitions filed and accepted as of
September 5, 2017, including applications for Employment
Authorization Documents (EADs) pending review.
Adjudicate on a case-by-case basis
applications filed no later than October 5, 2017, from current
beneficiaries whose DACA status will expire before March 5,
2018.
Not terminate grants of previously
issued deferred action or revoke EADs solely based on the
rescission directives for the remaining duration of their validity
periods.
Reject all new DACA initial
requests and associated applications for EADs.
Not approve any new Form I-131
applications for advance parole (travel authorization) under
standards associated with the DACA program.
Administratively close all pending
Form I-131 applications for advance parole filed under the DACA
program and refund all associated fees.
Practical Guidance for Employers
Most DACA recipients are employment age and have received work
authorization. Therefore, employers should pay close attention to
the upcoming DACA deadlines. The hospitality, retail, and
construction industries, which are estimated to employ nearly half
of DACA-eligible individuals, are expected to be particularly
affected, The Washington Post noted.
Employers also should be aware of the following:
Employees who currently hold work
authorization based on DACA will continue to be authorized to work
based on a valid EAD.
Employees with DACA/EAD expiration
dates before March 5, 2018, may be encouraged to file to renew
their status prior to October 5, 2017. Employers considering
sponsoring DACA/EAD holders for employment-based permanent
residency should act immediately, keeping in mind that employees
with prior unlawful presence may require a waiver of
inadmissibility.
Employees in DACA status should
carefully consider and review travel plans. Although DHS stated
"it will generally honor the validity period for previously
approved applications for advance parole," admitting officers
at the port of entry have broad discretion to deny admission.
DHS's U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services (USCIS) is only adjudicating DACA extensions
and the corresponding EAD renewal requests that have been received
or that are received by October 5, 2017. Those that are received
between September 5 and October 5 will be accepted only if they are
from applicants who already have valid, approved DACA/EAD status
that expires between September 5 and March 5, 2018.
Congress
With the rescission of the DACA program, the onus shifts to
Congress to agree upon a legislative solution. Bills that would
create DACA-like protections by statute being considered in
Congress include:
Dream Act, sponsored by Senators Dick
Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Recognizing America's Children
(RAC) Act, sponsored by Representative Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.)
Hope Act, sponsored by Representative
Luis Gutierrez (D-Ill.)
BRIDGE (Bar Removal of Individual Who
Dream and Grow our Economy) Act, which Representative Mike Coffman
(R-Colo.) plans to bring to the floor in the House
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).