By now, you likely have learned that Equifax suffered tremendous
hacking. Specifically, as Equifax recently announced, hackers
took advantage of a website application vulnerability to access
records during a several-month period from May through July of this
year. Not only did these hacking activities take place over an
extended period of time, but as many as a whopping 143 million
consumers in the United States may have been impacted. How so?
Their personally identifiable information may have been
compromised, including Social Security numbers, addresses, drivers
license numbers, and birth dates.
So, what should U.S. consumers do in response to the Equifax
hacking?
First, find out if you are affected. Go to this site that has
been set up to provide further details relating to the hack: EquifaxSecurity2017.com. To ascertain whether
you have been affected, click on the Potential Impact link in the
top navigation. After you have gone there, you are directed to the
Check Potential Impact button. From there, enter the last six
digits of your Social Security number and last name. Hopefully, you
can find out your status. But there can be some vague responses. If
you get a vague response, you can call the response line at
866-447-7559 for clarification.
Second, enroll in TrustedID Premier. Equifax is offering a
complimentary monitoring service, which includes an Equifax credit
report, three-bureau credit file monitoring, Equifax credit report
lock, Social Security monitoring, and up to $1 million in identity
theft insurance.
Third, monitor your accounts. This means you should be active in
reviewing your account statements, checking for any irregular
activity or any changes in your personal information.
Fourth, visit the FTC Identity Theft site for
additional recommendations on protecting yourself from identity
theft. This site gives guidance regarding types of information
stolen and exactly what to do in response. Some of this advice
includes explaining when to place a credit freeze, suggesting to
file taxes early (so hackers won't have as much time to use
your Social Security number to file for you to get your tax
refund), explaining not to trust anyone who calls saying you must
pay taxes or debts promptly, and stating when to change passwords
and login information.
Fifth, in the unfortunate event you have been a victim of
identity theft, you should complete a form on the FTC Identity Theft Recovery
site. This will give you a specific identity theft report as
well a recovery plan to do list.
Hopefully, you were not a victim of the Equifax hacking.
However, given how many U.S. consumers probably have been affected,
you or someone close to you may have been impacted and should take
defensive steps for protection.
Disclaimer:This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
It may seem counter intuitive to discuss channel conflict in a soft economy. When most of our clients think about conflict management, they assume they will need controls on the channel and/or a reduction in channel partners as the solution.
Switching from one outsourcing supplier to another involves the effort and risk of both terminating and entering into an outsourcing engagement. This article highlights some of the key issues for a customer in deciding whether to switch suppliers, in preparing to switch suppliers, and in making the transition from the incumbent supplier to the new supplier.
As a reminder, the SEC's new requirements for exhibit hyperlinks and the submission of all filings (subject to the exhibit filing requirement) in HTML format will be applicable to filings made on or...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).