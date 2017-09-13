An objection operates to preserve errors
in admitting evidence. At the PTAB, the manner
and timing of making evidentiary objections is governed by agency
rule rather than the Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE). 37 C.F.R.
§ 42.64. An Offer of Proof, on the other hand, preserves
errors in excluding evidence. But, to date,
Offers of Proof have not been a recognized mechanism of PTAB trials
— not formally anyway. This is despite the fact that
there is no agency rule on point to displace FRE 103, and the FRE
apply to PTAB trials. 37 C.F.R.§ 42.64.
That is not to say that PTAB litigants are unable to otherwise
preserve the record when evidence is denied entry, or that the need
to preserve such is anywhere near as pronounced as compared to the
district court. Only that PTAB litigants may have to work a little
harder to preserve such issues for appeal.
As emphasized this week by the Federal Circuit in
Ultratec, Inc., v. CaptionCall, LLC, (here) where a PTAB litigant is unable to
include relevant evidence with its briefing, and must seek
authorization from the Board to submit such as supplemental
information, preserving such issues for appeal may take
some additional effort.
In Ultratec, Patent Owner sought entry of district
court trial testimony of the petitioner's witness, arguing that
the trial testimony was inconsistent with the testimony
offered to the PTAB. The Board conducted a call to
consider this request two weeks prior to the final hearing, where
presumably, these alleged inconsistencies were discussed. The Board
did not appear to consider the subject testimony apart from the
phone discussion with the parties. Ultimately, Patent Owner's
request to submit the conflicting testimony was denied, and at the
conclusion of the call, the Board indicated an Order would
follow. When the trial concluded, without the Order
memorializing the evidentiary denial, Patent Owner requested
rehearing on the matter. When the rehearing failed, Patent Owner
appealed.
On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that the Board had abused
its discretion by failing to enter inconsistent trial
testimony into the record, and had further failed to create an
adequate record explaining the basis of its denial.
In particular, the Court explained:
In district court litigation, a party
dissatisfied with a ruling excluding evidence is allowed to make an
offer of proof to preserve error. Fed. R. Evid. 103. Parties in
IPRs are not given similar protections. . .
The only reason there is any written record of the dispute is
because Ultratec raised the issue in a motion for rehearing.
The Board addressed the issue in its order denying rehearing, but
it did not explain why it denied the request for
authorization. The Board noted that a conference call
occurred, but it never stated what was discussed on the call.
Nor did the Board address the substance of [the inconsistent
testimony]. . . . If the APA requires the Board to explain a
denial of a motion then it likewise requires the Board to explain
the denial of a request to make a motion. To the extent the
Board views the two-step process it created to file motions as
insulating it from its APA obligations, this is incorrect.
As to the argument that it was Patent Owner's obligation to
create the record by having a court reporter on the call, the Court
explained:
CaptionCall and the PTO argue Ultratec
bore the responsibility to memorialize the conference call if
it desired a written record. There are, however, no statutes,
regulations, statements in the Patent Trial Practice Guide, nor
even notes on the PTO's website informing parties that they
have the right to hire a stenographer to transcribe conference
calls. We find no burden on the patentee to memorialize agency
action or reasoning. It is the agency that has the obligation to
fulfill its APA duty to provide a "satisfactory explanation
for its action.
In an administrative trial based on patents and printed
publications, disputes over supplemental information (as was the
case here) are not commonplace. That said, procedural
disputes, requests for sur-reply briefing, requests for
additional discovery, etc are often settled via teleconference with
the Board. In such cases, it is wise to have the call transcribed
as there may be no other way to preserve such issues; especially
where Board orders are issued telephonically.
Originally published on August 30, 2017.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
