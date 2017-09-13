Article III Standing Only Necessary for Party Invoking
Authority of Federal Courts
Last week, I analyzed the
government's arguments supporting Article III standing for
intervenors in Knowles Electronics v.
Matal. In that case, the panel questioned whether the
government had Article III standing to intervene in a case where
the original appellee dropped out. As to the arguments presented by
the government, I explained that I found the most compelling
argument to be that the agency can piggyback off of the Article III
standing of the appellant as the standing inquiry is properly
directed at those who invoke the court's jurisdiction.
Yesterday, two of the three judges (Newman, Clevenger) on the
Knowles panel agreed with the above "piggyback"
argument in Personal Audio, LLC v. Electronic Frontier
Foundation.
While Personal Audio did not address the specific
intervenor scenario of Knowles, it did address standing of
a party other than the Appellant.
The Appellee, Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) , is a
non-profit organization that seeks to protect the public interest
of consumers of digital technology. EFF sought Inter
Partes Review (IPR) of Personal Audio's (8,112,504)
'504 patent after a well-publicized campaign in which the
'504 patent was used to target podcasting programs around the
country. EFF was successful in securing the cancellation of the
challenged patent claims at the Patent Trial & Appeal Board
(PTAB). On appeal, the question of EFF's standing as
appellee was raised by the panel, and additional briefing was
ordered (including amicus filings).
In a few short paragraphs, the Court dispensed the EFF standing
issue (
here), concluding:
Here, the party invoking judicial review is Personal Audio;
it is apparent that Personal Audio, on cancellation of its
patent claims by the PTAB, has experienced an alteration of
"tangible legal rights . . . that is
sufficiently 'distinct and palpable' to confer
standing under Article III." Virginia v. Hicks, 539 U.S.
113, 121 (2003) (internal citations omitted). With Article III
satisfied as to the appellant, EFF is not constitutionally
excluded from appearing in court to defend the PTAB decision
in its favor.
Personal Audio appears to have all but mooted the
remaining briefing in Knowles on intervenor
standing.
Originally published 8 August 2017
