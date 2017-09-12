State wage regulations promulgated by the Connecticut Department
of Labor prohibit use of the "fluctuating work week"
method of calculating overtime pay for mercantile (retail)
employees, the Connecticut Supreme Court has held. Williams v. General Nutrition Centers,
Inc., 326 Conn. 651 (Conn. 2017). The Court was responding
to a certified question from the U.S. District Court for the
District of Connecticut.
Fluctuating Workweek (FWW) Method
Under federal law, the fluctuating workweek method may be used
to calculate overtime pay for employees without a consistent hourly
rate of pay, for example, salaried employees whose work hours
fluctuate above and below 40 per week or employees who receive
commissions.
Using the FWW method, an employee's "regular rate"
of pay is calculated each week by dividing his total weekly pay
(including any commissions) by the actual number of hours
he worked that week. The "overtime rate" is calculated by
multiplying this regular rate by 1.5. For example, if an employee
has a weekly salary of $500 and works 50 hours in a given week, his
regular rate is $10 per hour ($500/50), and his overtime rate is
$15 per hour ($10 x 1.5). Because the employee has received only
$10 per hour for each hour worked, he must be paid an additional $5
for each overtime hour to attain the required $15 per hour rate for
all hours in excess of 40.
Connecticut Labor Regulations
Just as under federal law, Connecticut General Statute §
31-76c requires that certain employees are entitled to 1.5 times
their regular rate of pay for overtime hours worked. Interpreting
this statute, the state Department of Labor published a wage order
establishing that "[w]hen an employee is paid a commission in
whole or in part of his earnings, the regularly hourly rate for the
purpose of computing overtime shall be determined by dividing the
employees total earnings by the number of hours in the usual work
week[.]" Regulations of Connecticut State Agencies §
31-62-D4. However, this Wage Order applies only to employees in the
"mercantile trade," which generally has been defined as
those employed in the retail sales industry.
The Williams plaintiffs were managers at GNC's
retail stores (i.e., were employed in the mercantile
trade). They were paid a base weekly salary plus commissions on
premium merchandise sold. They also were paid overtime when they
work more than 40 hours per week.
In the lawsuit, they claimed that their overtime pay was wrongly
calculated using the FWW pay method. They argued Wage Order §
31-62-D4 provides that their pay must be based on how many hours
they usually worked, as opposed to the number of hours
they actually worked in a particular week.
On a certified question from the federal district court, the
Connecticut Supreme Court agreed that the FWW pay method was not
permitted with respect to retail employees subject to the Wage
Order. The Court interpreted the plain meaning of the phrase
"usual work week" to refer to the hours usually
worked in a week, rather than the hours actually worked in a given
week.
For example, in Williams, the plaintiffs usually worked
40-hour weeks. Therefore, the applicable regular rate would be
determined by dividing their total weekly compensation (base salary
plus commissions) by 40 and the corresponding overtime time would
be 1.5 times that calculation. Under the FWW method, the regular
rate would have been based on the number of hours a GNC manager
actually worked during the week in question, which, in an overtime
scenario, always will be greater than 40. Thus, using the FWW
method in this case yielded a lower regular rate of pay and a
correspondingly lower overtime rate than under a "usual"
workweek calculation. Because an employee's "usual"
workweek and his "actual" workweek are not necessarily
the same, the use of the FWW method is prohibited when calculating
overtime pay for retail employees covered by the Wage Order.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
