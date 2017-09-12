Seyfarth Synopsis:The IRS has
announced a program that allows employees to donate the value of
their vacation, sick time, or other paid time off ("PTO")
for the relief of victims of Hurricane or Tropical Storm
Harvey.
Under IRS Notice 2017-48, issued on September 5, employers may
contribute the value of the PTO contributed by their employees as
Harvey relief to a non-profit organization and will be entitled to
a deduction that may be treated as a business expense, rather than
a charitable contribution, as long as the donations are
specifically for the relief of Harvey victims and are made by
January 1, 2019.
The employees who make the donations will not be entitled to
take charitable deductions, but will not be subject to income or
social security taxes on the amounts donated.
This differs from a traditional leave donation program, under
which employees can donate a portion of their PTO to be used in
kind by employees who were affected by a natural disaster such as
Harvey. The temporary relief announced by the IRS allows the value
of the donated PTO to be converted into cash charitable
contributions, making it more widely useful, particularly in the
case of employers who do not have employees located in the area
affected by Harvey.
This relief is in addition to the IRS announcement last week
that it was relaxing the rules governing the documentation of
hardship withdrawals and loans from 401(k) plans for employees
located in the areas affected by Harvey. For more information on
that relief, see our management alert.
Finally, some clients have expressed an interest is using their
affiliated private foundations (as opposed to public charities such
as the Red Cross) to make charitable contributions for the relief
of Harvey victims, so that the relief can be targeted to their
employees located in the affected areas. After opposing this
practice in the past, the IRS has changed its position and will now
allow a private foundation to give priority to employees of the
sponsoring employer in making individual hardship relief grants, as
long as certain safeguards are met.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals recently became the second federal appeals court this year to hold that an employer's rule prohibiting recording in the workplace violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).
The use of social media sites, like LinkedIn, can be a helpful tool to reach a customer base. But a recent district court case out of Minnesota exemplifies the need to ensure that LinkedIn usage complies with the user's employment agreement.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).