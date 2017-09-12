The traditional August recess was anything but quiet for those
tracking developments in Washington. Fittingly, the recess ended
with the President pitching Congress the highly emotional DACA
issue for debate. Meanwhile, Congress's first order of business
upon its return will be providing funds for the Hurricane Harvey
cleanup. It is expected that a down payment will be made to keep
recovery efforts continuing while the State of Texas and Louisiana
begin to assess the damage. Harvey cleanup—and how to pay for
it—will dominate the fall.
That said, members of Congress will have to walk and chew gum at
the same time—and some argue pat their heads and rub their
stomachs as well—as the list of must-pass legislation grows
and the federal budget shrinks. Legislation to increase the debt
limit, fund the government after the fiscal year closes and
reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program and the
Federal Aviation Administration all will have to pass both chambers
and make it to the President's desk in the month of
September.
Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A
top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm
is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent
and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways.
Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the
communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows
that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully
completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business
challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons'
global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local,
national and global needs of private and public clients of any size
in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries.
www.dentons.com.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
19 Sep 2017, Seminar, Washington, DC, United States
This year's highly anticipated Energy Outlook Series event will draw industry leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, congressional staff and members of the press, among others, for a half-day of panel discussions covering significant developments in the global energy sector.
Keynote speeches will be delivered by Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and General James L. Jones, US Marine Corps (Ret.), former National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.
Please also plan to join us for a welcome reception the night before, to kick off the 2017 Energy Outlook Series. Meet fellow attendees and enjoy food and drink on Dentons' rooftop overlooking the Washington Monument.
State and local governments are adopting pay equity laws in an effort to close the gender and racial pay gaps. Going above and beyond the federal requirement of "equal pay for equal work," these new laws often require equal pay for "substantially similar work" unless the pay differences can be explained by factors such as skills, seniority, education, quality or experience. Some laws prohibit, or limit, employer inquiries about previous salaries, to break the perpetuation of pay inequity over time. Although relatively new to the US, similar laws have existed in other countries for many years.
It may seem counter intuitive to discuss channel conflict in a soft economy. When most of our clients think about conflict management, they assume they will need controls on the channel and/or a reduction in channel partners as the solution.
Switching from one outsourcing supplier to another involves the effort and risk of both terminating and entering into an outsourcing engagement. This article highlights some of the key issues for a customer in deciding whether to switch suppliers, in preparing to switch suppliers, and in making the transition from the incumbent supplier to the new supplier.
As a reminder, the SEC's new requirements for exhibit hyperlinks and the submission of all filings (subject to the exhibit filing requirement) in HTML format will be applicable to filings made on or...
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).