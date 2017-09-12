On September 5, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump
Administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for
Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that had been in place since June
15, 2012. The Trump Administration states it will delay enforcement
of this decision for six months, allowing Congress a window of
opportunity to pass legislation to protect undocumented immigrants
who are currently covered by the program. As the Administration is
not immediately rescinding the program, those currently covered
will NOT be affected today, but may be as of March 5, 2018.
Background
The Obama Administration, through an Executive Order entitled
"Exercising Prosecutorial Discretion with Respect to
Individuals Who Came to the United States as Children,"
created the DACA program. The program was established to address a
category of undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as
children, often referred to as the "Dreamers." In order
to qualify for the program, an individual had to have entered the
country before the age of 16 and be under the age of 31 as of June
15, 2012. In addition to the requirements to be physically present
in the United states on June 15, 2012 and to have continuously
resided in the country since June 15, 2007, a beneficiary had to
demonstrate they were enrolled in high school or college, graduated
from high school or had a GED, or were honorably discharged from
the US Coast Guard or Armed Forces. Finally, DACA recipients had to
demonstrate that they had no felony convictions, no significant
misdemeanor convictions, did not have three or more other
misdemeanor convictions, or otherwise pose a threat to national
security or public safety.
Under the DACA program, qualified individuals could request
consideration of deferred action from removal, which, if granted,
were valid for two years and subject to renewal. If granted
deferred action, DACA recipients could apply for work authorization
and separately receive an Employment Authorization Document card
(EAD), valid through the period of deferred action. DACA did not
create a path to permanent residency or citizenship.
What You Need to Know
Those employing individuals granted EADs through DACA may
continue to do so. It is reported that over 800,000 individuals
have been granted deferred action EADs since the inception of the
program. The Trump Administration will keep the program in place
through March 5, 2018. Initial applications and renewal requests
previously filed and currently pending will be considered. Anyone
who has not filed under DACA and is eligible will NOT be able to
file as of today. If one has an EAD expiring in the next six
months, they can file for an extension under DACA in the next 30
days. After October 5, 2017, no renewal requests or applications
for EADs will be accepted. Once granted, the EAD will be valid for
two years and will not be terminated.
Under the announcement today, the DACA policy will officially
end on March 5, 2018. Once the program ends, individuals who had
previously been protected by the program will fall within the Trump
Administration's enforcement priorities outlined in the
Department of Homeland Security's February 20, 2017 memo,
"Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National
Interest." Under the memo, no class or category of removable
alien is exempt from enforcement. It is likely many previous DACA
recipients will fall under the new priorities for removal. Although
the Administration today stated they will not be specifically
targeting individuals previously covered by the program, these
priorities give ICE, CBP, and USCIS broad discretion in determining
an immigrant is a priority for removal.
What's Next?
At the moment, there are a few bi-partisan bills currently under
consideration that could extend some form of the DACA program.
Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin recently introduced an
updated version of the DREAM Act in the Senate and there is a
companion bill in the house. Similar bills have been introduced in
the House and there are reports additional versions will be
introduced in the Senate this week.
We will continue to monitor this situation and send alerts as
events warrant.
