Travelers Insurance in the U.S. is responding to the hurricane
in Texas by training their adjusters to become certified
drone pilots. Travelers Insurance had 65 certified pilots as of
Friday among the 600 employees that are deployed to the Houston
area. Overall, they have 300 employees that are certified drone
operators, and are looking to get that number to 600 by early
2018.
Other companies such as State Farm and Allstate have drones, but
State Farm has decided to not use its drone fleet in Houston, just
yet. Allstate has contracted a third-party drone operator to do
hundreds of inspections a day in Houston.
By using drones, insurance companies can save time and protect
their adjusters from potentially unsafe areas, not to mention being
able to get "the customer back on their feet more quickly,
paying them more quickly so they can get their damages repaired as
quickly as possible," says vice-president of claims for
Travelers, Jim Wucherpfennig.
Since the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) eased some restrictions last
year, insurance companies have increased their fleets. Drones have
become very inexpensive and as a result, most major insurers now
have a fleet – "the benefits were evident in the
response to Hurricane Matthew last October," according to Jim
Whittle, chief claims counsel for the American Insurance
Association. If you are unable to enter an area due to restrictions
or nature, you can fly your drone and get access to the property
for an assessment.
For Travelers, they do not expect their drone fleet to take the
place of human adjusters, as the claims specialists will almost
always do an on-the-ground inspection to get a proper final
estimate. The drones allow for a head start.
For one Travelers employee Laura Shell, a catastrophe claims
specialist, she believes that by using a drone it will allow her
"to get a look into areas that aren't easily accessible
and onto roofs," to do her job quickly.
In situations like Hurricane Harvey and Matthew it has become
evident that the benefits drones provide are far reaching, not only
for the insurance companies and adjusters, but also the insured,
who are in desperate need of support in order to get their lives
back on track after such devastation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
