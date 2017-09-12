The White House announced its intent to nominate Cheryl Stanton
to serve as the Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's
Wage & Hour Division. Stanton currently serves as the Executive
Director for the South Carolina Department of Employment and
Workforce. Prior to that, she worked in private practice as a
management-side labor and employment attorney. She also previously
served as Associate White House Counsel for President George W.
Bush, where she was the administration's principal liaison to
the U.S. Department of Labor, the National Labor Relations Board,
and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Ms. Stanton is nominated to join a Labor Department in which
only Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta has successfully navigated
the Senate confirmation process. Deputy Secretary nominee Patrick
Pizzella was formally nominated in June 2017; his nomination
remains pending in the Senate. With a full Fall agenda including
Hurricane Harvey (and likely Irma) relief, the debt ceiling, tax
reform, border wall funding, and potential immigration-related
issues, it is unclear when the Senate might confirm Ms. Stanton. It
would not be surprising to see her nomination linger until the end
of the year–or even into 2018.
When she does arrive at WHD, she'll be facing a full plate
of issues as the agency tackles a new rulemaking process increasing
the salary level required for exemption under the FLSA's
white-collar exemptions, a proposal revising the rules surrounding
tipped employees and the use of tip credit, and, presumably,
filling the vacuum left by the Department's withdrawal of the
Administrator Interpretations on independent contractors and joint
employment. In addition, with the Department's announcement
that it would once again be issuing opinion letters, there's
likely to be quite a queue of requests awaiting Ms. Stanton's
review.
We'll keep you posted as Ms. Stanton's nomination works
its way through the confirmation process.
