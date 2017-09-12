In recent years, employers have increasingly been subject to
class and collective actions lawsuits by employees alleging various
employment law violations, including claims under the Fair Labor
Standards Act. In response, employers have attempted to limit their
exposure to such suits by requiring employees to enter into
arbitration agreements whereby the employees waive their rights to
pursue claims in court and agree instead to binding arbitration. As
a part of those agreements, employers may also require employees to
waive their rights to class and collective actions so that all
disputes are resolved on a bilateral basis. Class and collective
actions are extremely costly for employers, and these agreements to
arbitrate outside of the class and collective action framework, and
outside of the court system, allow the parties to settle disputes
in a cost-effective manner. Arbitration is also typically
confidential, which means that any resolution will not be reported
to the public and will not create any binding precedent that could
be used against an employer in a subsequent dispute. However, some
employers may decide not to enter into arbitration agreements and
prefer to settle claims on a class or collective basis because it
provides finality, and the employer does not have to worry about
similar claims arising from similarly situated employees in the
future. Employees may prefer class and collective claims because it
expands the plaintiff pool thereby decreasing the legal costs to
any one individual plaintiff. The threat of widespread liability to
a class may also persuade an employer to take claims seriously
early in the process and provide leverage for settlement.
These types of arbitration agreements with employees have faced
significant legal challenges, with courts and administrative
agencies issuing conflicting opinions. Specifically, the
2nd1, 5th2, and 8th3 Circuit
Courts of Appeal have found that clauses waiving an employee's
right to pursue class claims and opting for arbitration are
enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA). The
6th4, 7th5, and 9th6 Circuit
Courts of Appeal, as well as the National Labor Relations Board
(NLRB), have all found that employers violate the National Labor
Relations Act (NLRA) when they require employees to enter into
arbitration agreements that preclude them from bringing
employment-related class or collective actions in court. Courts and
administrative agencies refusing to enforce class and collective
action waivers in the employment context have found that these
arbitration agreements violate the NLRA's Section 7 protections
that give employees the right to engage in protected concerted
activity.
The NLRB filed briefing in the matter arguing that such waivers
are unenforceable as a violation of the NLRA. On June 16, 2017, the
Department of Justice (DOJ) reversed its prior position and filed
briefing opposing the NLRB's interpretations and arguing that
class action waivers of employment-related claims in arbitration
agreements are enforceable unless they are inconsistent with
validity requirements under the FAA. In its brief, the DOJ
acknowledged that it had "previously filed a petition for a
writ of certiorari...defending the Board's view that agreements
of the sort at issue here are unenforceable."
"After the change in administration, the Office has
reconsidered the issue and has reached the opposite
conclusion."
This Supreme Court decision will seek to rectify the purportedly
competing language of the FAA and Section 7 of the NLRA and will
have a significant impact on employers' ability to limit legal
exposure for certain employment-related claims going forward. It
will hopefully finally provide clarity on a topic that has created
much disagreement among courts and federal agencies.
Oral arguments in the consolidated Supreme Court case are set
for October 2, 2017.
__________________________________
1Sutherland v. Ernst & Young, 726 F.3d
290 (2d Cir. 2013).
2D.R. Horton, Inc. v. N.L.R.B., 737 F.3d 344
(5th Cir. 2013); Murphy OilUSA, Inc. v.
N.L.R.B., 808 F.3d 1013 (5th Cir. 2015).
3Cellular Sales of Missouri, LLC v.
N.L.R.B., 824 F.3d 772 (8th Cir. 2016).
4NLRB v. Alt. Entm't, Inc., No. 16-1385,
2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9272 (6th Cir. May 26, 2017).
5Lewis v. Epic Systems Corp., 823 F.3d 1147
(7th Cir. 2016).
6Morris v. Ernst & Young LLP, No.
13-16599, 2016 WL 4433080 (9th Cir. Aug. 22, 2016).
